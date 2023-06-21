Donald Trump continues to dominate the Republican primaryExBulletin





For anyone to defeat former President Trump in the Republican primary, they will have to overcome the significant advantages they have with major GOP voter groups, according to the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll.

Despite, or perhaps because of, his legal troubles, Republican primary voters continue to say they like Trump better than anyone else in the field. And any argument that he’s too weak a candidate to win a general election doesn’t seem to hold much water with party loyalists.

Nearly two-thirds say they would rather have a principled candidate than have the best chance of defeating President Biden.

On the Democratic side, President Biden is much more appreciated than the symbolic opposition he faces, and he has seen his popularity rating stabilize. He still faces challenges with independent voters and young voters, but key groups to his re-election fortunes.

Trump and DeSantis are the most beloved in the GOP primary

Potential Republican primary voters like Trump and former Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by a much wider margin than any other candidate at this point.

Trump gets a 76% to 19% favorability rating, leading the pack. DeSantis is not far behind with a rating of 67% to 15%.

But Trump has huge advantages with rural voters, white evangelical Christians, GOP women, those without a college degree and those earning less than $50,000 a year.

DeSantis, by contrast, has significantly smaller advantages with college-educated Republicans, GOP men and voters who live in cities and suburbs.

The only other primary candidate to achieve a 50% mark is South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. Scott has spent or booked $4.6 million on ads so far, according to data compiled by ad tracking firm AdImpact and shared with NPR, which could help his visibility in early candidate states like India. Iowa. Negative ratings for former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley have nearly doubled since entering the race. Former Vice President Pence has not fared well since entering the race. He’s gone from a positive net rating of +21 in February to just +4 now. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are the least popular on the court, meaning the least popular candidates are those who have been most openly critical of Trump. Republicans want candidate who stands on principle By a margin of 63% to 35%, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said they want a candidate who will stand on conservative principles, as opposed to someone one that has the best chance of beating President Biden. This poses a problem for candidates who want to unseat Trump as the frontrunner and argue that he cannot win and has an eligibility issue. Biden’s approval rating has stabilized Biden has an approval rating of 45% among all adults and 47% among registered voters. He has a very strong 86% approval rating with Democrats, does better with women with college degrees (60%), people who live in big cities (58%) and non-whites (56%) . But there are continued warning signs for him with independents and young Americans, ages 18 to 29. Both groups only give him a 38% approval rating. Biden favored in the Democratic field Biden has the highest favor ratings of those running in the Democratic primary. Biden has an 83% favorable rating among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents. Potential Democratic primary voters are split or undecided on Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who scores 35% to 34%. Self-help author Marianne Williamson is largely unknown despite her run in 2020 59% say they are unsure or have never heard of her, while 23% have an unfavorable opinion of her and only 18% have a positive one.

