Greek-Turkish cooperation at the Evros border





Although the Turkish leadership persists in its strong rhetoric against Greece on the migration issue, the facts on the ground indicate a trend towards cooperation. Ankara did not hesitate to exploit last week’s shipwreck off the southern coast of Greece, in an attempt to project the image it has cultivated for several years as a defender of the rights of persecuted Muslims. However, in a remarkable move from a diplomatic point of view, it was the Turkish armed forces and not the Turkish police authorities who helped to decongest the border region of Evros of migrants. The latest example recorded by the Greek authorities is the kidnapping, using drones, of 110 other migrants who had been found on an island of Marasia (north of Kastanies) in the Evros river. Turkish armed forces escorted migrants from Marasia to Kastanies to islets on the Turkish side of Evros rather than the larger one further south, which is Greek. A similar collaboration took place at the same location about two weeks ago. At the same time, there is direct communication between the Foreign Ministries of Greece and Turkey. Rhetorically, however, on World Refugee Day Tuesdays, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took the opportunity to slam Greece in a message punctuated by familiar anti-Western narratives, evoking a rise in Islamophobia, xenophobia and neo-Nazism in the West. Erdogan said, among other things, that the arrogant mentality, which has its roots in colonialism, has greatly contributed to the transformation of the Mediterranean, which has been a cradle of civilizations throughout history, into a giant cemetery of refugees these last years. Last week’s humanitarian tragedy in the Aegean Sea, where hundreds of mostly innocent people lost their lives, is the latest shameful example, he says, the far-right leader Turkish Devlet Bahceli stating that the Greek government must be held accountable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/news/1213652/greek-turkish-cooperation-at-evros-border/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos