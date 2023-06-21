Indias Narendra Modi begins state visit to US to deepen defense and technology ties

Narendra Modi has arrived in the United States for a state visit that will underscore the deepening of US-India relations in recent years, secured by growing defense and technology cooperation and the common goal of countering China.

Modi is due to lead an event at the UN in New York on Wednesday to mark International Yoga Day before heading to Washington, where he will address a joint session of Congress on Thursday and attend a state banquet at the House White. On Friday, he will have lunch with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and sign a number of defense and business agreements.

The Indian Prime Minister got off to a quick start by meeting with Tesla chief Elon Musk, who said Modi was pushing for major investments in India. Musk said the electric car maker will be in India…as soon as possible.

Modi has visited the United States five times since taking office in 2014, according to the US State Department, but his first full state visit marks a significant warming in relations between Washington and New Delhi, which were revived under former President George W Bush.

A push to strengthen ties has accelerated under the Biden administration, as it seeks to recruit allies and partners to bolster economic security and curb China’s ambitions in high tech and defense.

We expect this to be a historic visit, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said. It will be one of the defining relationships of the 21st century and this visit will show… the nature of that relationship.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said the trip would mark a milestone in bilateral relations. This is a very important visit… in which there is genuine interest in the United States.

Narendra Modi was greeted by supporters in New York on Tuesday. The Indian diaspora is a big source of support for the prime minister, who is the frontrunner ahead of next year’s national elections Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP



Sullivan said that while Chinese politics were not at the center of Modis’ visit, Beijing’s increasingly assertive behavior along its disputed border with India, in the South China Sea and the Strait of Taiwan, would be raised. This visit is not about China but about the question of China’s role in the military field, the technological field [and] the economic field will be on the agenda.

Biden and Modi are expected to cement several cooperation agreements spanning defense procurement, joint weapons production and development of critical technologies. India is also expected to purchase MQ-9 reconnaissance drones, but it was unclear when a deal would be signed.

This visit marks one of the few moments in Indian-American history where there is a real opportunity to take things to the next level. It is driven by strategic imperatives, including China, said Tanvi Madan of the Brookings Institution think tank. But it is also about establishing future-oriented economic, technological and innovation ties and each party sees the other as a more reliable partner than some others.

A senior US defense official said the targeted deals this week, combined with growing defense cooperation, represented a transformative moment in the relationship as they would improve military interoperability, which Washington is seeking to prepare for. possible hostilities with China.

If these agreements are in place, it opens up possibilities, if not guarantees, for what India and the United States could do with each other, Madan said.

Sullivan dismissed suggestions that Washington was betting on New Delhi’s willingness to intervene in a conflict, pointing to China’s sensitivity to India stepping up defense cooperation with the United States. Let’s not bet on a future war and whether we would fight side by side in this war, he said.

Narendra Modi, right, met with Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, left, in New York on Tuesday Indias Press Information Bureau/Reuters



Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has strained India’s trade and diplomatic relations with other major economies around the world, including taking advantage of Western sanctions to buy cut-price oil from Moscow.

India is also the world’s biggest arms importer and Russia is its biggest supplier. However, New Delhi is stepping up arms purchases and defense investments from the United States and other countries as part of an indigenization drive to move defense production to the country and bolster manufacturing. national.

A deal expected this week would allow General Electric to produce jet engines in India, giving New Delhi access to critical technology it lacks and allowing it to withdraw more of its older MiG-21s and other fighter jets from Russian made. India is also seeking to reduce China’s lead in defense and critical technologies.

Indian officials described the visit as broader than previous missions. Modi also met with figures such as Paul Romer, the former chief economist of the World Bank, representatives of think tanks and Grammy-winning Indian-American singer Falguni Shah in New York. Modi is accompanied by his powerful national security adviser Ajit Doval.

The trip follows visits by several senior US officials, including Blinken and Sullivan, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to India in recent months.

Traditionally, Indians would make defense deals outside of summits, said Indrani Bagchi, head of the Ananta Aspen center in New Delhi, noting that this week would likely be the last high-level contact before the two sides focus on the national elections next year. The fact that this is one of the great summit deliverables shows you how far we’ve come.

The Indian diaspora has been a key base of support for Modi, whose ruling Bharatiya Janata party is widely expected to win a third term. But he is expected to face protests from American Indians who are worried about his party’s human rights record.

A coalition of advocacy groups, including Hindus for Human Rights and the Indian American Muslim Council, said they were planning a protest to highlight concerns over Modis’ troubling human rights record. rights, religious freedom, democratic backsliding and its repression of criticism from civil society and the press. .

Sullivan said the White House’s reception of Modi did not mean the United States was lenient on human rights. He said it was important for the United States to raise the issue in a spirit of mutual respect rather than creating political football by pronouncing on India’s internal affairs.