Song Gifts and Sharing Habits for Jokowi’s Birthday

The song Happy Birthday popularized by Jamrud group was sung by a group of Bogor locals around Astrid Park, Bogor Botanical Gardens, West Java on Wednesday (21/6/2023). Waiting around the kana flower ( canna hybrid ) which bloomed, they wore white T-shirts with a portrait of President Joko Widodo on them.

Today, the day you’ve been waiting for/One year older, your age, always be happy/.. .

Residents sing the Happy Birthday song as President Joko Widodo walks through Bogor Botanical Gardens on Wednesday (6/21/2023). The president got out of the car and took a group photo.

Seeing the locals chanting this, President Jokowi, who was about to go to Tohaga market, Parung, Bogor Regency, stopped the presidential vehicle carrying him and met them. In the face of torrential birthday greetings sent by locals, the President also invited locals to take photos together.

Not a birthday, he said as he served up selfies and greetings from residents.

KOMPAS/WAWAN H PRABOWO (WAK) The presidential car entourage left Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, after the ceremony of proclamation of seconds and raising of the flag of Pusaka 2020 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of RI’s independence, Monday (17/8/2020 ).

Even though in all his life Jokowi has never made a special event to celebrate his birthday, the inhabitants took the initiative to bring a simple surprise to the President. It had been prepared a few days earlier, especially for our president’s birthday, said Hettyana Yasin, a resident who was present at the Bogor Botanical Garden.

Residents were happy because they could convey their congratulations in person and even take pictures. Shortly after, the president returned to the car to continue his activities. People started singing again.

On June 21, 2023, Jokowi will be 62 years old. However, just like in previous years, he took time out on his special day to continue working. The President visited Tohaga Market, Parung and Parungpung Market, Gunung Sindur, Bogor Regency to check the prices of daily necessities ahead of Eid al-Adha.

Also Read: President Jokowi’s Silent Birthday

The president, who was celebrating his birthday, indeed distributed gifts to traders and the poor he met. Prizes in the form of money and a number of basic necessities.

After the activity, the president mentioned the help as additional business capital for traders. Yes, for the extras. Additional capital for traders, he told reporters at Parungpung Market.

BPMI PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT President Joko Widodo distributed additional financial aid to traders in Parungpung Market, Gunung Sindur, Bogor Regency, West Java on Wednesday (21/6/2023).

Sharing is often done by President Jokowi, especially on birthdays. On his 56th birthday in 2017, the president distributed basic necessities and notebooks to children in Duri Kepa area, Kebon Jeruk district, West Jakarta, and Tebet village , from Tebet district, south of Jakarta. After that, the President reviewed the construction of Bogor-Ciawi-Sukabumi (Bocimi) Toll Road, Depok-Antasari Toll Road, Bekasi, Cawang, Kampung Melayu (Becakayu) Toll Road Project.

The following year, the President distributed basic food aid to residents of Ciawi and Cicrug regions, Bogor Regency, West Java. This was done during the review of the construction of the Bocimi toll road.

On his 58th birthday in 2019, President Jokowi oversaw the construction project for Runway 3 at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten.

In 2020 and 2021, when the Covid-19 pandemic really hit life in Indonesia, President Jokowi stopped his habit of going to the field. Only on his 61st birthday in 2022, President Jokowi received a tumpeng and received a celebration he could not refuse. The surprise in the form of a tumpeng was given when he attended the second national working meeting of the PDI-P in Jakarta.

Also read: Jokowi’s two birthdays amid pandemic storm…

BPMI PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT President Joko Widodo distributed basic food aid and additional capital at Tohaga Market, Parung, Bogor Regency, West Java on Wednesday (21/6/2023).

On the eve of his birthday this year, President Jokowi alluded to his habit of not celebrating birthdays. I never had a birthday. I’m a country person, I never have a birthday. From birth till now, he told reporters after an examination of the smelter (processing and refining) of PT Freeport Indonesia in Gresik, East Java province on Tuesday (20/6/2023).

Refer to daily archives Compassa statement that he had never celebrated a birthday was made in 2019. After reviewing the construction of runway 3 at Soekarno-Hatta airport, reporters presented him with a birthday cake with lit candles.

I have never celebrated a birthday. So don’t repeat the year, President Jokowi said waving his hand to extinguish the candle, instead of blowing it out.

To read also: Jokowi who is reluctant to blow out his birthday candles

Even though the president said he was not celebrating his birthday, birthday wishes poured in from the public via social media and were delivered in person.

SCREEN SHOW OF JOKOWI’S INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT President Joko Widodo expressed his gratitude for the birthday wishes extended to him by the public through Jokowi’s Instagram account on Wednesday (6/21/2023).

President Jokowi also expressed his gratitude. On the Instagram page, President Jokowi posted a photo wearing an official suit while delivering a speech. His face appeared to be smiling as he stood in front of the podium with the red and white flag in the background.

Thank you so much for the good wishes, wishes and prayers of my brothers, he wrote on Wednesday (06/21/2023).

The President then expressed his gratitude.

Thanks to the presence of Allah SWT for the gift of health and safety for all of us. “The years we live in will be more meaningful if we fulfill the mandate to jointly bring progress to this country we love,” he said.

Happy birthday, Pak Jokowi!