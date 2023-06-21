Politics
Joe Biden Calls Xi Jinping a Dictator Amid US Secretary of State’s China Visit
US President Joe Biden has called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator and said Mr Xi was very embarrassed when a Chinese balloon was deflected over the United States earlier this year.
Key points:
- Joe Biden said the spy balloon incident was ‘a great embarrassment’ for Xi Jinping
- He made the comments a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Xi in China.
- Mr Biden also said that China was in real economic trouble”
Mr Biden made the remarks on Tuesday, a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Mr Xi during a trip to China aimed at easing tensions between the two countries.
“The reason Xi Jinping was so upset when I shot down this balloon with two train cars full of spy equipment is that he didn’t know it was there,” Biden said. at a fundraiser in California.
“It’s a big embarrassment for dictators. When they didn’t know what happened. It wasn’t supposed to go where it was. It went off the rails.”
A suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over US airspace in February. This incident and exchanges of visits by American and Taiwanese officials have recently amplified American-Chinese tensions.
Mr Biden also said China was in “real economic trouble”.
China’s economy stumbled in May, with industrial production and retail sales growth missing expectations, adding to expectations that Beijing will need to do more to shore up a fragile post-pandemic recovery.
Earlier this month, the World Bank predicted US growth of 1.1% for 2023, more than double the 0.5% predicted in January, while China’s growth is expected to climb to 5.6%, against 4.3% expected in January.
Mr. Blinken and Mr. Xi agreed at their meeting on Monday to stabilize the intense rivalry between Washington and Beijing so that it does not escalate into conflict, but produced no breakthrough during a rare visit to China. of the Secretary of State.
They agreed to continue diplomatic engagement, with more visits from US officials in the weeks and months to come.
Mr. Biden said on Monday that he believed relations between the two countries were on the right track, and he indicated that progress had been made during Mr. Blinken’s trip.
Mr Biden said on Tuesday that Mr Xi was concerned about the so-called Quad strategic security group, which includes Japan, Australia, India and the United States.
The US president said he previously told Mr Xi that the US was not trying to encircle China with the Quad.
“He called me and told me not to do this because it put him in a bind,” Mr Biden said.
Later this week, Mr Biden will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and China is expected to be a topic of discussion between the two leaders.
An act of political provocation
On Wednesday, China hit back at a comment by Mr Biden’s “dictator” saying the remarks were nonsense and a provocation, in an unexpected spat immediately after efforts by both sides to ease tensions.
Attending a California fundraiser, Mr Biden said Mr Xi was deeply embarrassed when a suspected Chinese spy balloon was blown off course over US airspace earlier this year, making a personal comment on the Chinese leader when Mr. Blinken said on Monday that the “chapter” should be closed. .
Mr. Xi became China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong after securing an unprecedented third term as president in March and leader of the Communist Party in October.
A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Mr Biden’s remarks were “extremely absurd” and “irresponsible”.
Expressing China’s strong displeasure, Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said Biden’s comments seriously violated China’s facts, diplomatic protocol and political dignity.
“It’s an open political provocation,” Ms Maotold told a news conference.
It is unclear why Mr Biden said Mr Xi did not know where the ball was, and when asked if Mr Xi knew of its location, Ms Maore reiterated China’s earlier explanation according to that the balloon’s passage through United States airspace had been unintentional and caused by circumstances beyond his control. control.
“Biden’s big mouth is a loose cannon,” said Wu Xinbo, director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai.
“Mutual trust is what China has been insisting on, so Biden’s comments are very destructive and damaging,” Mr. Wu said, while adding that the remarks may not totally undo what Mr. Blinken achieved during of his visit to China.
Reuters
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-06-21/us-president-joe-biden-calls-xi-jinping-a-dictator/102505304
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
