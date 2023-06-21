Politics
Sir Bernard Jenkin votes to sanction Boris Johnson for Partygate despite being investigated himself
Sir Bernard Jenkin votes to sanction Boris Johnson over Partygate despite investigation into his own anti-lockdown behavior
SirBernard Jenkin has voted to end Boris Johnson’s political career on Partygate despite the tall Tory facing a potential police investigation for his own alleged blocking behaviour.
Sir Bernard voted with MPs on Monday night to approve the Privileges Committee report which he co-wrote and which condemned Mr Johnson.
And Sir Bernard maintained his silence yesterday, seven days after allegations emerged that he attended a birthday drink for his wife in December 2020.
Alcohol and cakes were reportedly offered at the rally and sources with knowledge of the event allege social distancing went out the window.
It is said to have taken place in the office of Vice-President Dame Eleanor Laing after Sir Bernard’s wife, Baroness Jenkin, invited her favorite people.
Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin (pictured) remained silent after claiming he attended a drink party in December 2020
An ally of Sir Bernard says he thought it was a business event. Scotland Yard is assessing reports that lockdown rules have been broken and House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has ordered parliamentary officials to help.
Rishi Sunak abstained in Monday’s vote as Number 10 yesterday refused to say what the prime ministers’ view was. Mr Sunak blamed a newspaper dispute for his absence from the House of Commons and refused to give his opinion on the Privileges Committee report on his predecessor’s conduct at lockdown rallies in Downing Street.
His official spokesman said the Prime Minister respected the House’s decision to approve the report, meaning Mr Johnson will have a former MP’s pass withdrawn.
When asked if Mr Sunak believed his predecessor had misled the House, the spokesperson simply replied: He respects the decision the House has reached, this follows extensive work by the committee .
When asked if the prime minister thought the matter was now closed, the spokesman replied: Yes.
The row saw Mr Johnson loyalists warn that Tory MPs could be deselected by their local Tory associations if they support the conclusion that the former Prime Minister deliberately misled the Commons.
Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride yesterday said the caravan must move forward after the Commons overwhelmingly backed sanctions against Mr Johnson.
But Mr Sunak was accused of cowardice by the Liberal Democrats for avoiding the vote, which saw MPs overwhelmingly endorse the committees’ report by 354 votes to seven. If Mr Johnson had not resigned as MP , he would have been suspended for 90 days.
Mr Stride said Mr Sunak was busy with long-running events including hosting his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson on Monday and could not attend the vote.
The Work and Pensions Secretary told BBC Radio 4s Today: I don’t think it’s strange that he’s in position ahead of a vote which is a free vote in which he has made it clear that It was up to the House to decide these questions.
Mr Stride told Times Radio he accepted the findings, but said he abstained because the 90-day suspension that would have been recommended if Mr Johnson had not resigned put him quite badly. ‘easy.
Much of the government payroll did not take part in the vote, but some Cabinet ministers, including Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt and Justice Secretary Alex Chalk, chose to back him. Joy Morrissey, who was appointed deputy whip by Mr Johnson and continues to hold the post under Mr Sunak, wrote on her website that she joined those voting against the deeply flawed report, adding: This report with all its flaws risks having a paralyzing impact on the rights of parliamentarians…
A Tory MP supporting Johnson said last night: Bernard is the walking definition of hypocrisy.
It was beyond a joke that he expelled one of the biggest election-winning Tories from Parliament due to nothing more than his own personal grudge and while himself in the midst of an alleged breach of the lockdown.
|
