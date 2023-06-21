India is now a pivot: the United States counts on the visit of Narendra Modis to counter China | American News

JThe symbolism of the visit will be difficult to avoid. As Narendra Modi arrives in Washington DC on Wednesday, the capital of a country that has been banned from visiting for nearly 10 years, he will join the ranks of Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and Volodymyr Zelenskiy as one of rare leaders to address a joint session of Congress more than once.

Statements by US officials ahead of the visit were enthusiastic about US-India relations, praising the important defense partnership and describing it as a unique bond between the world’s oldest and largest democracies. Prior to his departure from India, Modi said: This special invitation is a reflection of the strength and vitality of the partnership between our democracies.

However, this trip for Modis is the sixth in the United States since he came to power in 2014 but the first where a full state dinner will be given in his honor should bring more than good optics to the Indian prime minister. Many expect him to further crystallize the ties between the two countries and strengthen a relationship that has been on an upward trajectory for two decades, even as they remain fundamentally opposed on several key issues. Defense, technology, security, artificial intelligence, telecommunications, visas, manufacturing and space are all on the table. Meanwhile, the issues of the erosion of democracy in India and the shrinking space for dissent and civil society under Modi are unlikely to be discussed in depth.

Now the most populous country in the world with 1.4 billion people and rising and the fifth largest economy in the world, India’s growing importance, both economically and geopolitically, makes it a country that l Biden administration like those of Trump, Obama and Bush before she couldn’t ignore. Yet most experts say that it is China that has been the fundamental driver of this growing alliance; and as Modi lands in DC, mutual concerns over Beijing’s aggressive and expansionist agenda have never been greater.

Since Modi’s last visit to the United States in 2019, when Donald Trump was in the White House, China’s actions along its 2,100-mile (3,500 km) border with India have become increasingly more antagonistic. In 2020, the two sides moved closer to a 70-year war when troops clashed along the Himalayan border in Ladakh, killing dozens of soldiers, after Chinese troops encroached on land usually patrolled by the ‘India. Since then, China has built vast amounts of infrastructure along the disputed territory and shown little desire to disengage from key areas of contention.

Chinese video footage showing Indian and Chinese troops clashing in 2020. Photograph: Anonymous/AP

This has coincided with a shift in Washington’s relationship with China from that of a strategic competitor to that of a rival or an outright threat that must be deterred and contained. The bipartisan consensus is that India is a crucial geopolitical and even economic counterweight to Chinese dominance in the Indo-Pacific region.

In Washington, the hope is to put in place a broad framework of deterrence to try to control China, said Milan Vaishnav, director of the South Asia program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Both geographically and strategically and economically, India has become a centerpiece in this framework.

This geopolitical alignment with China, which also led to the formation of the Quad, a security grouping of India, the United States, Australia and Japan, led to an unprecedented blossoming of cooperation in security and defense matters between the United States and India. There has been an increase in intelligence sharing and joint military exercises in the Himalayas near the Chinese border, and Modis’ US visit is expected to lead to several defense deals for surveillance technology and drones.

India has embraced Washington’s newfound willingness to share its cutting-edge technology and cyber resources, given that its own technological advancements lag far behind China. Modi hopes to strike a landmark deal for US giant General Electric to produce jet engines in India, to power Indian military planes. It will be the first time such collaboration on military technology has taken place, sending a clear message to China.

Although there are few expectations of trade deals between the two countries, trade between India and the United States reached a record $191 billion in 2022, making the United States the largest India’s trading partner. There is interest on both sides to make India an economic and manufacturing alternative for big Western companies to wean it off its dependence on China 95% of iPhones are currently made in China, for example, but Apple is slowly shifting manufacturing to India, which is expected to produce 25% of iPhones by 2025.

The limits of an American-Indian relationship

Yet despite all the gushing rhetoric about being partners of first resort, pundits were quick to point out the limits of the US-India relationship.

In Foreign Affairs, Ashley Tellis, one of the main negotiators of the US nuclear deal with Indiawarned that even if the Biden administration continues to invest heavily in India, it should not have any delusions of New Delhi becoming a comrade-in-arms in a future crisis with Beijingespecially regarding India actively siding with the United States if China invades Taiwan.

India will never be the kind of ally Americans found in the Anglosphere Avinash Paliwal from the University of London

India will never be the kind of ally Americans have found in the Anglosphere: it won’t be Australia, Canada or the UK, said Avinash Paliwal, associate professor of international relations at the Soas University of London.

India sees itself as a power on its own merits and it has its own geographic constraints, its own type of power and its own regional and global aspirations. There is a convergence of minds and interests right now, but it’s not something that will last forever.

Another issue looming over Modis’ visit is that of human rights, particularly the democratic backsliding and attacks on minorities in India since his populist and Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power. ). These are allegations that haunted Modi even before he was prime minister, when his alleged role in the Gujarat riots led to him being banned from the United States for a decade.

They have been well documented by the Biden administration. Last year, state departments international religious freedom report documented challenges to freedom of expression, extrajudicial killings and discrimination against minority groups in Modis India, prompting India to call the report flawed and biased. More recently, the Commission on International Religious Freedom, a bipartisan agency appointed by Congress, recommended in May that the State Department designate India as a country of concern for continued and flagrant violations of religious freedom.

Joe Biden met Narendra Modi at the White House on September 24, 2021. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Ahead of Modis’ visit, Amnesty International called on the US to confront India over deteriorating human rights and Human Rights Watch held a screening for US policymakers of a BBC documentary that criticized Modi and which had been banned in India earlier, as a deliberate act. reminder of the attacks on freedom of expression under his government.

Yet no US president since Bill Clinton has been outspoken about human rights in India, and although the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, made a rare reference to an increase in human rights abuses last year, the Biden administration is expected to continue to remain silent on any unease it may have about Modis’ populist and religious-nationalist politics in the name of building strategic security ties. Several White House officials have made reference to India’s dynamic democracy recently.

That’s unlikely to happen, at least in this series of conversations, Paliwal said. Americans are willing to do business with quasi- or non-democratic countries, and so I don’t see India’s democratic decline breaking the glue that binds the highest levels of the two governments together or preventing them from coming together to deal with the China issue.

Russia, which was briefly a source of contention between India and the United States, is also unlikely to be brought up by Biden. India’s historic ties to Russia, which provides nearly 80% of its defense and arms, meant that Modi refused to condemn Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, taking a neutral stance instead , and in the meantime India has become the biggest buyer of cheap Russian oil. . Although there was an initial pushback from Washington, the consensus among analysts is that the Biden administration has now come to terms with India’s deep-rooted relationship with Russia; some believe he even accelerated US defense cooperation with India to help the country become less dependent on Russia.

But for Modi, this visit can also serve a more personal political objective. In the United States, the Indian diaspora is now one of the largest immigrant groups after Mexicans and its members hold influential positions in technology, business, banking and law, and some are even become well-known faces in Hollywood. Highlighting these people-to-people connections and the vital contributions Indians have made to the United States is also likely to be an important part of Modis’ journey.

With India’s next general election less than a year away, the prospect that Modi will receive full honors from the US president should also sit well with the electorate at home. Modi is set to win a third term and his popularity is partly attributed to an image among voters that he has made India a respected player on the world stage and is now courted by powerful Western leaders.

Since independence, India has considered itself an international power but feels it hasn’t gotten the recognition or role it deserves, said Tanvi Madan, director of the India Project at the Brookings Institution in Washington DC. . But Modi appears to believe that the US endorsements, far from generating a backlash, are generating a sense of optimism that now is India’s time.