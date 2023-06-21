Biden equates Xi Jinping with dictators; China calls comments extremely absurd and irresponsible





US President Joe Biden equated his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping with dictators on June 20, 2023, while addressing a Democratic Party donor reception in California attended by reporters. Photo File | Photo credit: AFP

China has called President Joe Biden’s reported comments describing Chinese leader Xi Jinping a dictator as wildly absurd and irresponsible. The new clash of words comes just over a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a visit to Beijing that was aimed at breaking the ice in a relationship that has hit an all-time low. Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said on Wednesday that Biden’s comments at a California fundraiser are completely against the facts and seriously violate diplomatic protocol, and seriously undermine undermining China’s political dignity. Explained | Chinese balloon: Many questions about an alleged spy in American skies This is a blatant political provocation. China expresses strong dissatisfaction and strong opposition, Mao told a daily press briefing. “The American comments are extremely absurd and irresponsible,” Mao said. Mr. Blinken’s visit, during which he met with Mr. Xi, was aimed at easing tensions between the two superpowers but does not appear to have produced any solid results. Reviews | A welcome step: on the Blinken-Xi meeting in China Mr. Biden, at the fundraiser on Tuesday evening local time, said Mr. Xi was embarrassed by recent tensions surrounding a suspected Chinese spy balloon that had been shot down by the Air Force over East cost. It is a great embarrassment for dictators. When they didn’t know what happened, Mr Biden said. Ms Mao reiterated China’s claim that the balloon was intended for meteorological research and was accidentally blown off course. The United States should have handled it calmly and professionally, she said. “However, the United States distorted the facts and used force to hype the incident, fully exposing its bullying and hegemonic nature.

