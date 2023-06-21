Narendra Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a unique yoga session at the United Nations Headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a unique yoga session at the UN headquarters here on Wednesday in a historic celebration to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga which will see the participation of senior UN officials, world envoys world and eminent personalities.

In a video message on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Modi said that India has always nurtured traditions that unite, embrace and embrace and made a strong call to remove contradictions, obstacles and resistance through yoga.

Modi said Indians welcomed new ideas, held on to them and celebrated the rich diversity of the country.

Yoga strengthens these feelings, expands inner vision and connects us to that consciousness which makes us feel the oneness of living being by giving a basis of love for living being, the Prime Minister said.

“We have to remove our contradictions, blockages and resistances through yoga. We have to present the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat as an example to the world,” Modi said.

Modi also said that International Yoga Day was special this year as researchers from Indian research stations in the Arctic and Antarctica were also taking part in the celebrations.

Modi is here for the first leg of his maiden state visit to the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj told PTI in an interview that this year’s celebration of yoga will be a very unique occasion as it is Prime Minister Modi who gave this vision and it was his leadership that ensured that June 21 of each year is celebrated as International Yoga Day.

“So about nine years later, the author of this vision comes to the United Nations, she said, adding that Yoga Day is now a United Nations-mandated occasion. “So the meeting of the two – the visionary leader and the United Nations, I think, is in itself very unique, said Kamboj.

She said the yoga event is generating a lot of anticipation and excitement and is very heavily subscribed. “The international element is very high. There is a lot of interest, which in itself I would say is kind of an attribute of yoga, this ancient Indian practice, the fact that it has transcended all borders and that she has become a worldwide phenomenon.” Kamboj added that the fact that there will be children practicing yoga on stage is very unique. So overall I think it will be a one-of-a-kind event. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in his message for Yoga Day. “Yoga unites people. “It unites body and mind, humanity and nature and millions of people around the world for whom it is a source of strength, harmony and peace”, has he declared.

“In a dangerous and divided world, the benefits of this age-old practice are especially valuable. Yoga offers a haven of peace, it can reduce anxiety and promote mental well-being. It helps us develop discipline and patience. It connects us to our planet, which needs our protection so badly,” said António Guterres.

He added that yoga reveals “our common humanity, helping us to understand that despite our differences, we are one. On this International Day of Yoga, let us embrace the spirit of unity and resolve to build a better and more harmonious world for people, the planet and ourselves.” The yoga session will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on June 21 on the vast North Lawn of the UN headquarters, where a bust of Mahatma Gandhi, a gift from India to the UN, was installed last December during the country’s presidency of the UN Security Council.

Prime Minister Modi will pay tribute to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi which “now proudly adorns the North Lawn of the UN Headquarters where yoga will also be practiced”. There is also a memorial to the fallen peacekeeper which I think is very poignant and very significant given that India is the largest troop and police contributing country to UN peacekeepers, said Kamboj.

The historic yoga session is expected to bring together senior UN officials, ambassadors, envoys, delegates from Member States as well as prominent members of the global community and the Diaspora.

People from more than 180 countries will participate here in the Yoga Day celebrations led by Prime Minister Modi, representing different walks of life and including diplomats, artists, academicians and entrepreneurs, among others, sources said.

The President of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Krsi, said in a tweet that he was “looking forward to joining the celebrations of the 9th International Day of Yoga” with Prime Minister Modi.

The first International Day of Yoga was commemorated in 2015 and has since been marked by several sessions and events highlighting the benefits and universal appeal of yoga at the UN, Times Square and iconic locations around the world.

The UN pointed out that yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice originating in India. The word yoga is derived from Sanskrit and means to join or unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness. Today it is practiced in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity.

Recognizing its universal appeal, in December 2014 the UN proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. The UNGA draft resolution establishing International Yoga Day was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states. The proposal was first presented by Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the opening of the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Except for the title, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.