Joe Biden calls Xi Jinping a dictator sparking outrage in China

US President Joe Biden called Xi Jinping a dictator at a political fundraiser in California, a comment that did not please Beijing.

Chinese officials reacted strongly to the remarks, saying they were wildly absurd and irresponsible on Wednesday.

US presidents’ criticism of Mr Xi came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing to stabilize bilateral relations, which China said were at their lowest point. since the establishment of official links.

Mr Biden’s comments, clearly aimed at a domestic audience, highlight the difficulties the two nations face in keeping their rivalry from escalating into conflict while trying to take a hard line.

Mr Biden also said Mr Xi was deeply embarrassed when a suspected Chinese spy balloon was blown off course over US airspace earlier this year, making the remark about the Chinese leader despite the fact that Mr. Blinken said on Monday when the “chapter” should be closed.

“The reason Xi Jinping was so upset when I shot down this balloon with two train cars full of spy equipment is that he didn’t know it was there,” Biden said. .

“It’s a big embarrassment for dictators. When they didn’t know what happened. It wasn’t supposed to go where it was. It got out of hand,” Biden added.

Mr Biden also said China “is in real economic trouble”. Beijing, seeking to revive a flagging economy in the wake of Covid-19, has repeatedly denounced US sanctions against its companies and officials. The United States has also sought to block Beijing’s access to cutting-edge computer chip-making technology that could be used for military purposes and accused China of stealing American intellectual property.

Mr. Blinken and Mr. Xi agreed at their meeting to work to stabilize the intense rivalry between Washington and Beijing, but failed to produce a major breakthrough during the secretary of state’s visit to China. , the first from America’s top diplomat in nearly five years.

Mr Biden praised Mr Blinkens’ work in trying to mend relations between the two countries, adding that it would take time. Mr. Bidentold, the fundraiser that US climate envoy John Kerry may visit China very soon.

Mr Biden said he believed relations between the two countries were on the right track and he said progress had been made during Mr Blinkens’ trip, the Secretary of State’s first such visit American over the past five years.

While this marked a return to high-level contact between the parties, China continues to refuse talks between their armies. In recent days, the United States said that Chinese fighter jets and warships had maneuvered in a threatening manner to their American counterparts in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, despite agreements between them on protocols to avoid such incidents.

China has also reiterated its strong objections to US support for Taiwan’s self-governing island democracy, which Beijing claims as its own territory.

We weren’t going to be successful on every issue between us on any given day, but in a whole host of areas, under the terms we set for this trip, we’ve made progress and are moving forward, Mr. Blinken to Beijing on Monday.

But he recognized entrenched differences. “We are under no illusions about the challenges of managing this relationship,” he said.

“There are many issues on which we deeply, even vehemently, disagree.”

A day later, Mr Biden said Mr Xi had been concerned about the so-called Quad strategic security group, which includes Japan, Australia, India and the United States. The US president said he previously told his Chinese counterpart that the US was not trying to surround China with the Quad.

“He called me and told me not to do this because it put him in a bind,” Mr Biden said. We were just trying to make sure that the international rules of the air and sea routes remained open.

Later this week Mr Biden will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China is expected to be a topic of discussion between the two leaders.

