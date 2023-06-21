Politics
Tory MPs reveal why they missed Boris Johnson’s vote
On Monday, MPs in Parliament voted to approve the Privileges Committees report on former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his statements in the House on Partygate.
The report concluded that Mr Johnson had deliberately misled Parliament, was guilty of attacking the committee and had engaged in a campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation of the committee.
Mr Johnson strongly rejected the committee’s findings and opted to brand the committee a kangaroo court guilty of gross bias.
However, a large number of Tory MPs decided to miss Monday’s vote on the report, with the House of Commons recorders marking no recorded votes for 225 members.
Three of these MPs included Witney MP Robert Courts, Henley MP John Howell and Wantage MP David Johnston.
Banbury MP Victoria Prentis was an exception as she decided to endorse the committee’s findings.
Mr Courts told the Oxford Mail he was unable to vote as he was busy attending a long-planned and hugely important visit to Royal Navy Command Headquarters in Portsmouth, where it reviewed the operations, preparation, equipment and procurement of the Royal Navy.
This is what he said: This visit meant that I was absent from the House of Commons for the debate of the Privileges Committee.
However, the will of the House was clear and no vote should have been necessary.
I understand the only reason there was one was because the Labor chief whip shouted against the report’s findings – and in favor of Boris – knowing it would spark a split.
This was yet another desperate attempt by Labor to play politics: the vote would otherwise have gone unopposed on the votes.
Mr Courts said now is the time to move on and focus on delivering peoples priorities.
Charlie Maynard, the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Witney, told the Oxford Mail: Tory MPs are so spineless.
MPs are elected to represent us, not to run away from their duty.
This failure begins with Sunak and continues to Oxfordshire MPs like Robert Courts, David Johnston and John Howell.
Wantage MP David Johnston said: I resigned as PPS in the Department for Education last year because of the conduct of Boris Johnson, so my view of his behavior is clear.
I fully support the work and findings of the Privileges Committee, but Boris Johnson is no longer an MP.
If he were still a Member, I would have voted in favor of the report yesterday, although I would point out that there should not even have been a vote.
Instead it was expected to be approved on the go when a voice vote was called and the only reason there was one was because Labor had arranged for some of their MPs shout no out of sight, thus pretending to oppose the report, in order to force a vote.
Each of us is entitled to our own opinion on this, but I considered the issue of parliamentary sanctions against Boris Johnson closed when he ceased to be an MP.
MP John Howell told the Oxford Mail he was unable to vote because his duties as head of the UK delegation to the Council of Europe meant he was stuck in mainland Europe.
He said: I am in mainland Europe where I have been for a week.
“It’s been on my diary for over a year.
So I was not in the UK for the vote.
If I had been, I had already made it clear that I would support the committee.
Boris Johnson’s office has been approached for comment.
