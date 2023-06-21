Daily report | Air and Space Forces Magazine

Politics
Approval for F-16 training in Ukraine likely to take months, US official says
defense one
It will likely be months before the United States allows its European allies to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets, a senior US State Department official said. There are a lot of discussions going on and a lot of work to be done, said Stanley Brown, principal assistant secretary of the Office of Politico-Military Affairs of the US State Departments, on June 19 at the Paris Air Show. This will likely be measured in months to get things done versus very quickly.
US, China hail progress, but no breakthrough after Blinken meeting with Xi
BNC News
China and the United States welcomed progress and pledged to stabilize a spiraling relationship on June 19, but failed to make a significant breakthrough after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with President Xi Jinping. The 35-minute meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the Chinese capital, capped the second and final day of a high-stakes visit by the top US diplomat aimed at easing tensions between the world’s two largest economies.
Paris Air Show: Boeing, Airbus and the aeronautical industry meet for a week of negotiations
Bloomberg
Aviation executives arrived in Paris on June 19 for the city’s first airshow in four years. The industry’s biggest conclave was expected to produce an abundance of jetliner orders for Boeing Co. and Airbus SE, and India’s IndiGo to kick things off with a record. The industry is struggling to handle a growth spurt after travelers surged back into the skies following the COVID-19 pandemic. Foremost among the challenges are ongoing supply chain issues that have slowed production. It has left some airline executives wondering when they will finally get the jets they order at the show, as Airbus and Boeing scramble to ramp up production as fast as they can to help ease the bottleneck. of strangulation.
PODCAST: Space Power and the Commercial Realm: Insider’s View
Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies
In Aerospace Advantage Episode 133, Doug Birkey chats with Even Rogers, CEO of True Anomaly; Steve Kitay, Senior Director of Azure Space at Microsoft; and the Mitchell Tim Ryan Institutes. The insatiable demand for in-orbit capabilities has launched a new generation of space power. A key element of this evolution is the increase in commercial capabilities to secure national security effects in, through and through space. Do you want proof ? Look at the operations in Ukraine. Missions that were once the exclusive domain of government-owned and operated military space architectures are now being executed in a hybrid approach heavily reliant on commercial vendors. We talk about the rise of private actors in the world of national security space and key considerations you should keep in mind as we follow this important trend.
Air Force finds new ways to recruit cyber professionals
Federal News Network
A new career track for Air Force cyber professionals could see its initial cohort as early as 2024. work. The initial test phase will also explore offering a similar program to other technical specialties. As part of the Cybertrail career path, service members can remain in Cybertrails throughout their careers instead of moving on to other positions in a line officer progression.
Raytheon injects Collins Aerospace Unit with $2.7 billion JADC2 Jolt
Defense News
Raytheon Technologies, the world’s second-largest defense contractor by revenue, is reorganizing Collins Aerospace, giving its subsidiary a larger volume of Joint All-Domain Command and Control-related work. The reshuffle, effective July 1, will shift 4,700 positions and $2.7 billion in business to Collins, which will also continue its commercial aviation programs. Collins’ direction is not expected to change.
Space Force not worried about commercial launch consolidation forecasts
defense one
The US Space Force isn’t worried if a few lightweight rocket makers go bankrupt, the No. 2 Service Officer said June 15. I will say that there are many launch providers. You wonder if all of these launch vendors can be sustained for the long term, but I would say with certainty that there is certainly enough capacity available today to meet our needs for the foreseeable future, said the vice-chief. of Space Operations, General David Thompson. the annual Defense One Tech Summit.
NATO unveils the first opportunities of its new innovation acceleration program
defensescoop
NATO’s new North Atlantic Defense Innovation Accelerator (DIANA) initiative is set to officially go live on June 19, with the launch of its first-ever pilot challenge. First unveiled in 2021 as a new strategic mechanism to enhance the innovative advantage of alliances, DIANA is designed to accelerate transatlantic cooperation on emerging technologies and generate a network of national security-focused startups to enable relevant capabilities for NATO through grant programs.
MQ-9 Reaper lands on a remote strip of land for the first time
The war zone
AU.S. The Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone landed on a remote dirt strip for the first time. Landing-related service also demonstrated the MQ-9’s ability to carry small but critical cargo. It comes as the Air Force and others research new ways to use the Reaper amid concerns about its vulnerability in high-level conflict, namely with a close competitor like China or Russia. .
Raytheon plans to exclude Honeywell as supplier of critical F-35 subsystem
breaking defense
As the F-35 program nears a two-pronged effort to modernize both its engine and its power and heat management system (PTMS), Raytheon Technologies offers solutions to both problems, a move that, if successful, could supplant Honeywell International as the supplier of a key Joint Strike Fighter subsystem.
New developments in fighter training
Air and Space Forces Magazine
Driven by advances in technology and research, the Air Force and Space Force are adapting the way they train their fighters to carry out the missions at hand. Keep up to date with all the latest news on changes and improvements to service training companies.
F-22 flight training begins at Virginia base after years in limbo
Air Force Time
The Air Force began teaching student pilots to fly the F-22 Raptor fighter jet at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., the service said June 14. It’s a fresh start for the F-22 Training Company after Hurricane Michael destroyed the only mission home at Floridas Tyndall Air Force Base in 2018.
New law says troops get up to $4,000 for pet PCS costs, but DOD hasn’t implemented it
Military.com
Military households moving to a new duty station this summer may not benefit from a new right to transport pets created by Congress in December. Proposed rules allowing pet travel reimbursement are still on a desk at the Pentagon. The Department of Defense confirmed in an emailed statement June 16 that the draft regulations authorizing the military services to pay reimbursement are awaiting approval from the chairman of the Pentagon’s Travel and Transportation Per Diem Committee.
