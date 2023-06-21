What did Donald Trump say on Fox News?





Former President Donald Trump has denied wrongdoing related to his latest indictment and defied suggestions the charges against him could hurt his chances of winning the Republican nomination during an interview with the host from Fox News, Bret Baier, aired Monday.

Right now I have the best polls I’ve ever had, Trump said in his first TV interview since the indictment. People see this stuff for what it is, it’s a political witch hunt, it’s a continuation.

A Quinnipiac poll released last week found that Trump’s popularity among Republicans is largely unchanged after he was indicted on 37 federal charges for his handling of classified documents. The poll found that 53% of Republican and Republican voters support Trump, followed by 23% who support Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, RS.C. and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie are tied with 4% support.

Asked about his past comments about protecting classified information and his thoughts on Pence, who said he could not defend Trump’s actions as alleged, Trump criticized Pence and denied doing anything wrong.

Like all other presidents, I get things out and in my case I get them out pretty quickly, but people packed it up and we were gone, Trump said. I had clothes in there, I had all kinds of personal items in there, lots and lots of things.

Baier asked Trump why he didn’t turn over the documents requested by the National Archives and Records Administration, or NARA, and Trump said it was because I had boxes that I wanted to go through and pull out all my stuff. personal.

I don’t want to hand this over to NARA yet and I was very busy as you kind of saw, he said.

If Trump takes on President Joe Biden again, his chances could hinge on winning back voters who turned against him during his last campaign. But he didn’t have a clear answer when asked how to win over at least one group: independent female voters in the suburbs.

To the independent suburban voter struggling to fund her family due to inflation, she’s now against Biden, disapproves of Biden, but wasn’t with you in 2020 and so far that’s a hard no for you in 2024, what do you say to that suburban independent voter who feels like that, to win her back? Bayer asked.

First of all, I gained a lot in 2020, let’s be clear, Trump said.

You know that’s not what the vote shows, Baier replied. You lost the 2020 election.

Baier cited recounts in swing states that showed there was no significant widespread fraud and more than 50 lawsuits filed by Trump lawyers, some before judges he appointed, who did not. found no evidence of widespread fraud.

During the interview, Trump talked about his plans if he served a second term, and he said he would like to be less combative but he doesn’t think he could win that way.

I would like to be less combative but I find the press to be extremely dishonest and if I am not combative I am not getting my word out,” he said. If I’m not combative, I don’t think you could win.

Trump has said inflation, the border and building up the military will be his top concerns in a second term.

He also said his family would not be involved in his administration if he won again, as his daughter and son-in-law Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner previously were.

It’s too painful for the family, Trump said. No one has been through what my family has been through.

