LHC grants protective bond to Imran Khan in lawyer murder case





The Lahore High Court has approved the release on bail of PTI presidents until July 3, in a case involving the murder of a lawyer in Quetta.

A two-member LHC bench, including Judge Ali Baqar Najafi and Judge Muhammad Amjad Rafiq, will hear Imran Khan’s petition on Wednesday.

The president of the PTI appeared in court accompanied by his lawyer Ishtiaq Khan and others.

Imran Khan was named as the main defendant on June 7 in the murder of senior Supreme Court counsel Abdul Raazaq Shar.

The case was filed by the slain lawyer’s son, Siraj Ahmad Advocate at Shaheed Jameel Kakar Police Station.

During the hearing, the lawyer for the former Prime Minister said that an FIR under Section 302 of the Pakistani Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (7ATA) was registered against his customer at Shaheed Jameel Kakar Police Station in Quetta.

He read the FIR in front of the bench and raised concerns about the safety of the PTI president.

He said the head of the PTI is willing to appear in court, but fears arrest by the police. The petitioner therefore requested a protective bond from the court.

The Punjab government lawyer said the head of the PTI could contact the relevant forum on the matter.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court approved the PTI president’s bail until July 3.

On June 15, an anti-terrorism court in Quetta issued an arrest warrant for the head of the PTI in the murder case of lawyer Abdul Raazaq Shars.

The lawyer was killed on Quettas Airport Road after unidentified men on motorbikes shot him with a 9mm pistol. Of the 16 bullets fired, seven hit him in the head.

