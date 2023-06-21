Congress interested in Prime Minister Modi’s ‘camerasana’ on International Yoga Day





Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic yoga session at the UN headquarters on Wednesday, Congress hit out at the BJP leader by posting a picture of him doing “camerasana”. Congress tweeted an image of PM Modi with two cameras focusing on him with the caption “camerasana” on International Yoga Day. Read also Need to end contradictions through yoga, says PM Modi pic.twitter.com/SSkZyYRRuK Congress (@INCIndia) June 21, 2023 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lead the yoga session in a historic celebration to commemorate the 9th International Yoga Day. The event will see the participation of senior UN officials, envoys from around the world and eminent personalities. In a video message on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Modi said that India has always nurtured traditions that unite, embrace and embrace and made a strong call to remove contradictions, obstacles and resistance through yoga. Read also As Manipur burns, Modi is America’s toast Modi said Indians welcomed new ideas, held on to them and celebrated the rich diversity of the country. Yoga strengthens these feelings, expands inner vision and connects us to that consciousness which makes us feel the oneness of living being by giving a basis of love for living being, the Prime Minister said. “We must eliminate our contradictions, blockages and resistances through yoga. We must present the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat as an example for the world, Modi said. Yesterday ten opposition parties published their memorandum on the Manipur violence, which they said they had to submit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi but were unable to do so as they had not received an appointment you for a meeting before he leaves for a visit to the United States. and Egypt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/congress-takes-a-dig-at-pm-modis-camerasana-on-international-yoga-day-1229792.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos