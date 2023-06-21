Chris Christie fights Trump with big donors on his side





As New Jersey Governor Chris Christie prepared to run for president earlier this year, he asked some of Wall Street’s wealthiest donors if they would fund a $100 million effort to confront former President Donald Trump, according to a person who heard directly from the GOP nominee.

Since those calls, several business titans have poured money into Christie’s fledgling campaign for the Republican nomination, with one big exception: Christie’s longtime ally, Mets owner and hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen, according to GOP fundraisers, party donors and someone close to the businessman.

A person close to Cohen told CNBC that Cohen has yet to donate to Christie’s campaign or the allied super PAC called Tell It Like It Is. This person, like several others quoted in this story, declined to donate. to be appointed to discuss private matters.

Cohen has no immediate plans to help Christie or get involved in the GOP primary as a whole, but his intentions could always change, the person added. Anthony Scaramucci, a Wall Street executive and former Trump communications director, previously told Semafor he expected Cohen to back Christie. Scaramucci, who like Christie has become one of Trump’s biggest critics on the right, said he supports the former New Jersey governor.

During an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Tuesday, Christie teased that personalities have his back. But he did not name them.

“I wouldn’t have raced unless I had very important people,” he said. “But I think you’re going to find a lot of people who were with Donald Trump before are now with us. Some people who were other candidates in 2016, like Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio are now with us,” he said. added.

A Christie campaign spokesperson did not return a request for comment. Colin Reed, a spokesman for the Christie super PAC, would not say who had donated to the group so far and only described the financial support as “overwhelming”.

“In the two weeks since Governor Christie announced his candidacy, support for Tell It Like It Is has been overwhelming,” Reed told CNBC in an emailed statement. “We’ll have more to say about our financial support in due course, whether it’s longtime friendships like Mr. Cohen or anyone else drawn to the Governor’s message to move the Republican Party forward and defeat Joe Biden.”

Although Trump is leading in the polls, many of the party’s top financiers do not support the former president and are looking for an alternative to lead the Republican ticket. Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman and businessman Andy Sabin have said they will not back Trump at least in the 2024 presidential primary.

Cohen and his wife, Alexandra, contributed just over $5 million in the 2016 election to America Leads, a super PAC that supported Christie’s failed bid for president in 2016, according to the data from the non-partisan organization OpenSecrets. The data also shows that Cohen later contributed $1 million to Trump’s inaugural celebration at a time when Christie also publicly supported Trump. Christie and her family have been close to Cohen for years, and the former governor is currently a member of the Mets board of directors.

SAC Capital Advisors LP Chairman and CEO Steven "Steve" Cohen, third from left, and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, second from left, applaud during the Robin Hood Foundation Gala in New York , Monday, May 14, 2012.

Amanda Gordon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Without Cohen’s support, Christie, who has built relationships with many sections of corporate America since his days as Garden State governor, turned to other wealthy donors to help fund his presidential campaign. .

RXR Realty CEO Scott Rechler, Motorola Solutions CEO Greg Brown, veteran lobbyist David Tamasi, Trump’s former US ambassador to Italy and hedge fund co-founder Lewis Eisneberg, and former Northern CEO Virginia Technology Council Bobbie Kilberg donated money to support Christie this time around, according to people familiar with the matter. Kilberg also served as an advisor to Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, George HW Bush, and George W. Bush.

Many financiers who raise money for Christie’s campaign, including Kilberg and her husband, Bill Kilberg, who is a partner in legal juggernaut Gibson Dunn, have done so because they believe he is the only candidate in the GOP ready to face Trump directly.

“My husband Bill and I support Chris Christie, have raised funds for him before and will continue to do so,” Kilberg said. “Our first goal is to help recruit 40,000 individual donors of any amount to secure Chris a place on the RNC debate stage. Then, at the end of September, we will be hosting a major fundraiser for him at our home. Why do we support Chris Because he directly and forcefully views Trump’s candidacy as a threat to the rule of law and the future of our democracy.”

OpenSecrets data shows that Bill and Bobbie Kilberg donated to Christie’s presidential race in 2016. Some of Christie’s other fundraisers also supported the former governor when he ran in 2016 .

Tamasi, for example, raised money for Christie and then helped Trump after Christie lost in the primary. Christie himself told CNBC on Tuesday that he, too, was close to Trump until election night in 2020, when the former president falsely claimed the election was stolen from him.

Before and since entering the presidential race, Christie has publicly torn up Trump, including at a CNN town hall where the former New Jersey governor called the former president a “vengeful” and “anger” and accused him of “crazy vanity”.

He stepped up his attacks on the former president after Trump was indicted earlier this month on 37 federal criminal charges related to his keeping hundreds of secret government documents. The judge in the case set the trial date for August 14, just days before the first GOP debate, though the trial is likely to face delays.

Wall Street leaders who are inclined to help Christie follow the same anti-Trump model as the Kilbergs and other leaders in various industries

“Right now what’s happening is all the donors who want blood, who want somebody to shoot Trump, are now starting to unite around Christie and that’s most people in Wall Street because they hate this guy,” said a veteran GOP fundraiser. told CNBC.

A senior banking official involved in Republican politics told CNBC there had been “helplessness” in the financial world over the expectation that Trump was on track to win the GOP primary again, but Christie gives them hope that a rival can at least hurt him. at the start of the 2024 elections.

“There is a feeling of helplessness, and Christie gives them hope that they are the only candidate capable of beating him up but not necessarily of winning,” said the banking executive.

In order to qualify for the first GOP primary debate in August, Christie and the other candidates must collect donations from at least 40,000 contributors and poll above 1% in three national polls or two national polls and one poll. ‘State.

A Morning Consult primary survey shows Christie has 2% support among potential Republican primary voters. Trump led the poll with 59% support.

Christie has recently seen good news in the polls. At least two surveys show the former governor winning over Trump in New Hampshire’s first primary state.

The pro-Christie PAC recently launched its first television ad in New Hampshire, titled “Qualified.” In it, the ad shows Christie addressing voters in New Hampshire and tearing into Trump with a message that he is no longer qualified to be president.

