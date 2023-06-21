I literally can’t say Imran Khan’s name on Pakistani TV, this madness must stop | Hamid Mir





I’m not a big fan of Imran Khan. I used to criticize the former Pakistani Prime Minister for a long time, but now it becomes difficult to do so. It is de facto forbidden to refer to him in the media, which means that we are no longer allowed to mention his name or show his photo. Pakistani television stations are not allowed to interview him or broadcast his statements. This is the result of a series of guidelines issued by the media regulator.

As prime minister, Imran Khan attempted to transform Pakistan from a struggling democracy into an autocracy. His successor, Shehbaz Sharif, seems to be following in his footsteps.

He was once one of Khan’s favorite journalists (despite the fact that I advised him in 1995 not to go into politics). When I was banned from broadcasting my talk show in 2007 by Musharraf’s regime, Khan supported me. He was on my roadside shows and aggressively criticized the anti-media policies of a military dictator. When I survived an assassination attempt in 2014, Khan told the media: Hamid Mir is my favorite TV presenter. Then, in 2018, he became Prime Minister.

The following year, an interview I had conducted with former President Asif Ali Zardari was taken off the air. The media regulator under Khans’ watch has also banned the broadcast of speeches by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharifs in Pakistani media. I criticized him when his government allowed the trial of civilians in military courts under the Pakistan Army Act.

In 2021, I was given a blanket ban (again) in electronic and print media after giving a speech against the attacks on our colleagues. There was no written order against me from any court or media regulator, but I remained banned in Pakistan from May 2021 to March 2022. I blamed the military establishment for this ban. Khan has remained silent about my disappearance from the media.

Now Imran Khan is out of government. I’m back on TV screens and Khan is absent from the media. I want to talk about his mistakes, but I can’t do that without mentioning his name and using video clips. Owners of some major television stations and newspapers have reportedly recently been told by military authorities that enough is enough. Khan was declared an irresponsible politician and enemy of the army after the May 9 riots that followed his arrest earlier this year. They don’t want to see his name or his picture in the media. They don’t want to see dissenting voices in the media criticizing military tribunals.

Imran Khan: Who is the man dividing Pakistan? explanatory video

Pakistan’s National Assembly passed a resolution on June 12 demanding swift action against the May 9 rioters under the Army Act; Shehbaz Sharif had previously said Khan was the mastermind behind the violence. Khan says he has no doubt he will be tried by a military tribunal and imprisoned.

His problem is that he overestimated his popularity, blindly confronting the most powerful institution in the country. He failed to organize peaceful rallies. His violent supporters actually undermined their leader on May 9. The attitude of a fast and angry bowler was good on the cricket field but the same attitude in the field of politics pushed him towards disaster. It’s Khan against the army, and the latter clearly wins.

History repeats itself quickly in Pakistan, with variations, but my principles must remain the same. I cannot support the censorship of Imran Khan because I opposed the same censorship of Nawaz Sharif when Khan was in power. I can never condone the disappearance of journalists perceived as pro-Khan, like Imran Riaz, because I was also banned when Khan was in power. I cannot remain silent on a crackdown by the current regime against critical voices as I was also a victim of the same crackdown in 2020.

Imran Khan could be arrested again soon. The regime wants to remove him from electoral politics but cannot rid his name of Pakistani discourse, as if it never existed. I think they are not fighting against Khan, they are actually fighting against the very idea of ​​a democratic Pakistan. It is time for all Pakistani leaders to abandon their habit of censorship.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/jun/21/imran-khan-pakistan-tv-prime-minister-army The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos