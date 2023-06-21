“Seems very unsure of himself and frankly a bit scared” (video)





Is “the accused Trump” beginning to hear footsteps? At least one prominent legal analyst detected a shift in the tone of the GOP frontrunner as he defended his retention of classified documents in an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier.

MSNBC host Lawrence ODonnell, repeatedly calling the former president a ‘Trump defender’, replayed portions of Trump’s interview Monday night for a guest panel on ‘The Last Word with Lawrence ODonnell’ .

But it wasn’t just Trump’s elliptical arguments that caught the attention of former federal prosecutor and FBI general counsel Andrew Weissman.

“I’ll be interested in what everyone thinks in terms of behavior,” Weissman said after watching the clip. “It’s kind of striking to me that he seems very insecure, and frankly a little scared, and he rightfully should be because he faces 71 felony counts in federal court. and State and may face additional charges.”

Weissman was referring to when Trump told Baier he kept the boxes because he needed to sort through his personal effects like ‘clothes’ and other items he said were strewn among the classified documents. sensitive.

“In my case, I got it out pretty quickly, but people put it away in a hurry and I had clothes in there,” Trump said, his voice rising. “I’m going to go through these boxes!” I have to go through these boxes.

Weissman read Trump’s high pitch and volume at the time as a sign that his usual bulldozing confidence may have been on the wane.

“That’s what struck me the most was his tone,” Weissman continued. He added that Trump’s insistence that he continue to speak to the press about the felony indictment only hurts him.

“It’s the kind of thing that (Special Prosecutor) Jack Smith has to salivate over,” Weissman said. “His speech is the best thing possible as E. Jean Carroll knows very well. It is a colossal blunder on his part to continue on this path.

Watch the full clip above.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thewrap.com/donald-trump-tone-shift-msnbc-sounds-unsure-scared-video/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos