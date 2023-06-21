Elon Musk on his friendship with Indian Prime Minister Modi





Tesla CEOElon Musksays he is incredibly excited about India’s future, adding that it has more promise than any major country in the world. I’m a fan of Modi, Musk admitted Tuesday in a video interview posted on Prime Minister Narendra Modis officialYoutube. He really wants to do the right thing for India. He wants to be open, he wants to support new businesses, but at the same time make sure it benefits India, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX said after meeting in New York. Modi and Musk last met in 2015 when India’s prime minister visited Teslas Fremont factory in California. The Indian Prime Minister is on his firststate visit to the United Stateswhere he expected to hold high-level talks with executives and business leaders on defence, technology and India’s role in the Indo-Pacific. President Joe Biden will host him at a White House dinner in Washington on Thursday, where Modi is expected to meet a slew of business leaders, including Apples Tim Cook, Googles Sundar Pichai and Microsofts Satya Nadella. Modi really cares about India because he’s pushing us to make big investments in India, which we intend to do and we’re just trying to find the right time, Musk said. Invest in India India holds great potential for Tesla, an analyst told CNBC. Every US company that has a listed subsidiary in India has experienced higher growth and value creation in India, said Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management. US investors will be reassured that building a US-India partnership will be a real win-win situation for both countries, he added. Tesla’s investments would be aimed at supporting India’s sustainable power generation primarily through solar and wind, the electric vehicle maker’s CEO said. India is ideal for solar. The area you actually need to generate enough electricity to power India is very small. I believe it would probably be 1% or 2% of the land area in India, so it’s quite doable. Other investment areas include stationary batteries and electric vehicles. India will be a promising market for Tesla as their fate in China will be similar to that of other US automakers that ended up being beaten by Chinese rivals, Shah pointed out. Musk also said he wants to improve India’s internet connectivity and hopes to bring SpaceXs Starlink satellite internet service to the South Asian nation. This can be extremely useful for remote or rural villages where they may not have access to [the] Internet or Internet is very expensive and slow, Musk said. Musk said Modi invited him to visit India and it could happen as soon as next year. Modis’ visit to New York saw him cross paths with American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, investor Ray Dalio and Grammy winner Falguni Shah.

