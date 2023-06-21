Senior Imran Khan party official arrested over May 9 violence





A top leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaaf party of Imran Khan and the country’s former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan were arrested here on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the May 9 anti-government violence.

The ex-PTI minister was arrested in a joint raid by Rawalpindi and the capital’s police who also arrested former National Assembly member Mansoor Hayat Khan and former Punjab member of the provincial assembly Ammar Siddique Khan, reported The Dawn newspaper quoting Rawalpindi. said police spokesman Inspector Sajjadul Hassan.

Ghulam is one of the latest PTI leaders to be arrested after several senior party officials, including former human rights minister Shireen Mazari and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, were apprehended following the violence of May 9.

Feeling the heat of the legal proceedings, several PTI leaders left the party, including Mazari and Chaudhury.

The official said the then PTI-era aviation minister, along with other arrestees, had been transferred to a police station in Taxila.

According to the official, authorities had been looking for the former aviation minister for more than a month in connection with the May 9 violence case, in which he was also named as a suspect among others, according to the official. report.

Widespread violence erupted in Pakistan after PTI leader Khan was arrested by paramilitaries inside the High Court in Islamabad on May 9. He was later released on bail.

More than 20 military installations and public buildings, including Rawalpindi’s military headquarters, were damaged or burnt down during violent protests following Khan’s arrest.

Following the riots, law enforcement arrested over 10,000 party activists across Pakistan, mostly from Punjab.

Unlike some other leaders, Ghulam did not resign from the PTI.

Khan, 70, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot that targeted him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

