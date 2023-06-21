Politics
Iran steps up diplomacy to reduce project isolation and strength
Since the start of the year, Iran has stepped up its diplomatic activity, engaging with friends and foes alike as it seeks to reduce its isolation, improve its economy and strengthen its projects.
Iran’s ultra-conservative President Ebrahim Raisi led the way, crossing China, Syria and Venezuela, welcoming Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat and reaching out to other longtime regional rivals such as Egypt.
And this week, its foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, visited Oman, mediating the indirect talks between Iran and its sworn enemy, the United States, on its suspicious nuclear program and a possible exchange of prisoners.
Sanam Vakil, director of the Middle East and North Africa program at Chatham House, said Iran was looking to show it could defeat its adversaries.
Iran “seeks to show that despite domestic sanctions and protests, it continues to weather the storm by strengthening its international and foreign economic ties,” she said. “These links… aim to increase economic connectivity and boost internal morale.”
At stake are “agreements focused on easing tensions through de-escalation of Iran’s nuclear program and the release of American prisoners” held in Iran, said Diako Hosseini, a Tehran-based foreign policy analyst.
Iran hopes that such agreements will allow it to revive an economy battered by sanctions, galloping inflation and the record depreciation of the rial against the dollar.
“Openness Policy”
In 2018, under President Donald Trump, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the landmark Iran nuclear deal and imposed waves of sanctions on the Islamic republic.
The punitive measures remain in place and are seen as a strong deterrent to any foreign company considering investing in Iran, regardless of nationality.
Any sign of a thaw in relations would therefore be viewed favorably by Arab countries, particularly those in the Gulf, which are seeking to ease the tensions fueled in recent years by the conflicts in Yemen and Syria.
That desire was a key driver behind the normalization of relations China brokered in March between Iran and Saudi Arabia after seven years of hostility.
Since then, Iran has sought to cement or re-establish ties with other Arab countries, including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.
Tehran says its “policy of openness” has contributed to a de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East, although the risk of an armed confrontation is still high with Israel, the Islamic republic’s sworn enemy.
“Only the enemies of Islam, led by the Zionist regime (Israel), are unhappy with the progress of cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia,” Raisi said last week when he received the Saudi minister. of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
‘New world order’
Meanwhile, some detente is building with European countries after months of simmering tensions since nationwide protests erupted in Iran over the September death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, after her arrest for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.
In recent weeks, Iran has released six Europeans it is holding and held nuclear talks with Britain, France and Germany, the three European signatories to the landmark 2015 deal.
But a bone of contention remains between Iran and Western countries, which accuse Tehran of supplying drones to Moscow and helping it build a factory to manufacture them, which the Islamic Republic denies.
Iran is also courting China, which Raisi visited in February for the first such trip in 20 years. Tehran expects to attract significant Chinese investment, the level of which remains low despite the promises made in recent years.
Presenting itself as one of the pillars of the “new world order”, the Islamic republic also wants to extend its influence in Southeast Asia, Africa and Central America.
After a trip to Indonesia, Raisi visited Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba last week where he denounced “the imperialist powers” led by the United States.
Analyst Hosseini believes that Iran “is looking to countries that are not considered in the Western bloc…to show that the influence of the West on Iran and its economy is not major” .
Iran also hopes to be quickly accepted into two organizations that exclude Western countries: the BRICS group of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa; and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which includes China, Russia and several Central Asian countries.
|
