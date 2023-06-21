It’s not just Boris Johnson

Young applicants were found to be the most likely to twist the truth, with 43% of 16-34 year olds admitting to lying on a home rental application. The least likely to lie are those over 55, with just one in 10 having done so.

Comparethemarket says around 26% admitted to lying about something on a home rental application and 39% would consider lying in the future

A comparison website has compiled a list of what it claims are the most common lies on rental applications – and a ranking chart of where the lies are most commonly found.

The new research shows that the number of people who have been dishonest when applying for a rental differs from city to city.

For example, more than a third (37%) of Newcastle residents have lied when applying to rent a property, followed closely by 36% of tenants in Norwich and 35% of tenants in Manchester. The most honest renters are found in Plymouth, where only 5% of residents admit to giving up the truth to secure a property.

The most common area for being dishonest when filling out a rental form is smoking status.

Many landlords are hesitant to rent their property to smokers, so it’s no surprise that nearly one in 12 renters hid the truth about being a smoker on their rental application form.

The second most common lie used on a rental application form is lying about having a pet, with 11% admitting to considering lying about a pet on a future rental application .

It’s also not uncommon to lie about income when trying to secure a rental property. Six percent of people have lied about their salary and 10% admit they would consider doing so in the future. Employment status is also often lied to, with 5% of people admitting to misrepresenting the truth when it comes to stating the nature of their job on a rental application.

A Comparethemarket spokeswoman said: “Surprisingly, almost a third of tenants are unaware of the implications of lying on a rental application form. Although these differ depending on the situation, it is likely that if you are caught lying, your application will be rejected. If your application is discovered to be fraudulent after moving into the property, there may also be grounds for eviction.

“For landlords, there are several ways to avoid accepting dishonest tenants. It’s very important to do a thorough reference check, especially one that looks at employment history, credit checks, and previous landlords, as it helps paint a better picture of your potential new tenants.

“Even the best tenants can be unpredictable at times, so you should also make sure you have insurance in case something goes wrong. Landlord insurance can offer landlords more protection than standard home insurance, including covering you against accidental damage caused by tenants, cancellation periods between tenants, and rent arrears. There are different types of homeowner’s insurance policies available, so be sure to opt for the right level of cover based on your needs.

