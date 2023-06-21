Senator Lindsey Graham has a message for Donald Trump: Stop focusing on grievance politics | Palmetto Politics





MOUNT PLEASANT In a recent phone call with Donald Trump, Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham pushed the former president to consider changing course when it comes to his 2024 White House bid.

“I told him to talk more about the future,” Graham said before issuing a warning to the early GOP front-runner: “Grievances only give your opponents an opening.”

Graham shared details of the June 18 call during an interview with The Post and Courier on June 20. The Republican from South Carolina is one of Trump’s most vocal supporters. He frequently defends Trump on national television and is also a key member of his leadership team in South Carolina, an early primary state.

Despite Graham’s private and public insistence, Trump has made settling past political scores a key part of his 2024 presidential campaign. Graham said the former president wants to discuss his upcoming South Carolina rally at Pickens. The July 1 event will be Trump’s second campaign appearance in South Carolina, but the first open to the public.

Graham said they also discussed Trump’s current position in the first primary state, which is also home to two of Trump’s challengers for the Republican presidential nomination: former Governor Nikki Haley and U.S. Senator Tim Scott.

What about those 37 federal felony charges Trump faces for his handling of classified documents and the charges that he obstructed government efforts to recover them?

“I told him that I thought the backlash from the indictment would probably do more to help than hurt him in South Carolina,” Graham said.

Graham’s comments came after he spoke at length with local Charleston-area reporters on June 20, where he stressed that South Carolina is a must-see state for anyone hoping to be the GOP presidential nominee.

Asked if he thinks the race for the 2024 GOP nomination is sealed for Trump, Graham struck a confident but cautious tone.

“Well, Trump has a decisive lead, but no, it’s not over. There’s so much that can happen,” Graham said.

He said Republicans were “spoiled for choice” in the 2024 contest, calling Scott and Haley “two dear running friends.” Graham also praised Trump’s chief rival for the GOP nomination, saying Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has “a hell of a record as a governor.”

“The biggest challenge for President Trump is convincing Republicans that he can win,” Graham continued. “And as I watch the race unfold here, I think if President Trump can focus on the future, talk about what he’s done as president versus what’s happening now, he has very good chance of winning.”

Then Graham said, “The South Carolina primary is President Trump’s to lose.”

In the wide-ranging interview, Graham also offered additional thoughts on a number of topics, including abortion, the war in Ukraine and his vision for who a candidate for the GOP veepstakes might be in 2024.

GOP nominee should consider Haley and Scott for VP pick

Graham, in blunt terms, said whoever becomes the GOP presidential nominee must consider the two South Carolina candidates, Scott and Haley, as their running mates.

“If you’re the Republican Party nominee and you’re not looking at Tim and Nikki, you’re stupid,” Graham said. “You have to watch them. They have a lot to offer. They bring a lot to the table. They can handle the world stage.”

Graham characterized Haley, a former United Nations ambassador, as the “gold standard” in foreign policy. He called Scott “literally the nicest man I’ve ever met” who understands economics and delivers an optimistic message.

Campaigns for Scott and Haley have separately pushed back on claims that they are running for the No. 2 spot. “But if they fail,” Graham said, “I think a vice-presidential run is possible for both of them.”

Graham dings 2024 GOP candidates for unclear positions on abortion

Graham said he would reintroduce legislation to create a 15-week federal abortion ban as he tries to bring Republicans to a shared consensus on the issue in a post-Roe America.

“Some Republicans say abortion is a state rights issue. I reject that,” Graham said. “Abortion is a human rights issue. At 15 weeks, no matter where you are conceived, the baby sucks his thumb, he feels pain.”

Graham said he was looking for a presidential candidate to “embrace this concept.”

This election cycle, Republican candidates face pressure from powerful anti-abortion groups to support a nationwide ban like the 15-week suggestion Graham is proposing. For example, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America said she would not support any White House candidate who did not support at least a 15-week federal abortion ban.

“That’s not too much to ask of a potential candidate,” Graham said. He then pushed back against the idea that abortion should be left to states alone. He compared it to states deciding the legality of slavery.

“I think there’s a role to play in protecting the unborn in Washington. Some states owned slaves and some didn’t. That was wrong. No state should have been able to own a slave. nobody,” Graham said, adding that he thinks states should be allowed. go further, but that there should be a national standard at 15 weeks.

Graham said he will travel to Iowa on June 21, where he will meet with pro-life leaders to discuss the federal role of abortion in a post-Roe America. Saturday will mark one year since the Supreme Court issued a ruling that overturned nearly 50 years of legal precedent, removing constitutional protections for abortion.

Should China be involved in negotiations with Ukraine?

During a June 20 interview on NPR’s “Morning Edition,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would welcome China’s involvement in negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine.

But Graham disagreed with the approach proposed by America’s top diplomat.

“China is on Russia’s side,” Graham said, adding that he had recently returned from Ukraine. He predicted that Ukraine will succeed in its counter-offensive in an attempt to drive Kremlins forces out of occupied areas if America continues to provide military assistance.

“It’s in our interests to stop Putin,” Graham said, adding, “I would be very suspicious of any deal China offers, but I’ll leave that up to Ukraine.”

