China takes aim at Biden for his “absurd and irresponsible” description of Xi Jinping | world news





China says Joe Biden's comments describing its leader Xi Jinping as a dictator are "extremely absurd and irresponsible". The latest clash comes just after the US Secretary of State Anthony Blink concluded a visit to Beijing which had sought to break the ice in what has become an increasingly strained international relationship. Questions such as the spy balloon hovering over the United States and the collection of data from military sites and the exposure of so-called secret Chinese police stations on US soil have soured diplomatic relations in recent months. Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said President Biden's comments at a California fundraiser "completely run against the facts and seriously violate diplomatic protocol, and seriously undermine to the political dignity of China". "This is a blatant political provocation," Mao told a daily press briefing. "China expresses strong dissatisfaction and strong opposition."





2:22

Anthony Blinken with Xi Jinping in Beijing

President Bidenduring the fundraiser on Tuesday, said that President Xi was bothered by recent tensions over the spy balloon that was shot down by the Air Force over the east coast. “It’s a big embarrassment for dictators. When they didn’t know what happened,” he said. Ms Mao reiterated China’s claim that the balloon was intended for meteorological research and was accidentally blown off course. “The United States should have handled this calmly and professionally,” she said. “However, the United States distorted the facts and used force to hype the incident, fully exposing its intimidation and hegemonic nature.” The balloon incident sparked an international row and delayed Mr Blinken’s visit by months. Picture:

Deteriorating relationships? Biden and Xi pictured when they met in November 2022



Learn more:

Blinken and Xi claim ‘good progress’

Taiwan says China is preparing to ‘start war’ In recent days, the United States said that Chinese fighter jets and warships had maneuvered in a threatening manner to their American counterparts in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, despite agreements between them on protocols to avoid such incidents. After meeting President Xi on Monday, Mr. Blinken acknowledged entrenched differences. “We are under no illusions about the challenges of managing this relationship. There are many issues on which we deeply, even vehemently, disagree,” he said.

