Modi in US Day 2: PM to attend Yoga Day event at UN, join First Lady of Virginia | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United States on Tuesday for a state visit and held talks with Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and several thought leaders in New York before wrapping up the first day of the trip . The Prime Minister will lead celebrations of the 9th International Yoga Day today at the United Nations headquarters in the city. The Yoga Day program will take place on the North Lawn of the UN Headquarters. This year’s theme is Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam to advance the message of unity and peace. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by members of the Indian Diaspora in New York, US, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (PTI) United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Krsi, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and many other diplomats and UN officials are expected to attend the event. Ahead of his attendance at the Yoga Day event in New York, Prime Minister Modi addressed the nationwide celebration led by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh via video message today. He said: “The coming together of over 180 countries to call on India is historic and unprecedented. The Prime Minister also recalled the support of a record number of countries in 2014 when the proposal for International Yoga Day was tabled at the United Nations General Assembly. Little trip to Virginia After the Yoga Day program, Prime Minister Modi will depart for Washington DC where he will attend a briefing by Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu. He will then participate in an event cultural at Freedom Plaza before flying to Virginia from Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC. As part of the official State visit to the United States, First Lady Jill Biden will welcome Prime Minister Modi to the National Science Foundation in Alexandria on Wednesday for an event highlighting the learning and training programs of the career-related workforce. The First Lady and the Prime Minister of India will meet with students from both countries and engage in a moderated conversation. Following this event, the First Lady will host a media preview at the White House prior to the State Dinner. The media preview event will include brief remarks from the First Lady, White House Social Secretary Carlos Elizondo and guest chef Nina Curtis, followed by menu presentations. The visit also includes an address by the Prime Minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22. What happened on day 1 Prime Minister Modi held talks with Tesla CEO Elon Musk hours after landing in New York and said the conversation ranged from energy to spirituality. “Great to meet you, Elon Musk. We had multi-faceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality,” Modi tweeted after the meeting. Musk responded by saying “It was an honor to see each other again.” “Great chat with @NarendraModi,” he said. The Prime Minister also met with several prominent American personalities from different walks of life. “Modi met Elon Musk, tech pioneer, business mogul and CEO of Tesla Inc. & SpaceX; owner, CTO and president of Twitter; founder of Boring Company and X-corp; co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI, today in New York, USA. “The Prime Minister appreciated Musk’s efforts to make technology accessible and affordable across various sectors. The Prime Minister invited Musk to explore opportunities in India for investments in electric mobility and the growing commercial space sector,” said an official press release. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with the Hindustan Times Press Office. From politics and politics to economics and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we’ve got you covered. …See the details

