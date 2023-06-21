Donald Trump returns to his criminal policy: “She would be killed as part of your plan”





Former President Donald Trump backtracked on parts of his idea to institute the death penalty for all drug traffickers when he was faced with the possibility of someone he freed being executed.

In an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier, Trump explained his intention to institute the death penalty for all drug traffickers, saying it was the only way to stop the drug epidemic and citing China and Singapore as successful examples. Soon after, he was defending his First Step Act against criticism, naming former drug dealer Alice Johnson a successful case. Baier intervened and stressed that she would be executed according to her plan.

“I focused on nonviolent crime,” Trump said. “As an example, a woman you know very well, Alice Johnson, she was in prison.” said Trump. “She was on the phone, and they were involved in selling marijuana. Mostly marijuana. And she was sentenced to 50 years in prison.”

“But she would be killed as part of your plan,” Baier quipped.

“Eh?” Trump responded.

“As a drug dealer,” the Fox News host clarified, referring to Trump’s stated plan to execute all drug dealers.

“No, no, no. Oh, below that? It would depend on the severity,” Trump said.

“Technically, she’s a former drug dealer,” Baier continued. “She had a multi-million dollar cocaine ring.”

The former president went back and forth between two explanations. He said Johnson would not have sold drugs if tougher penalties had been applied first, and he said the penalty would not apply until after a certain date.

“She wouldn’t be killed. Start now. That way you won’t go into the past,” Trump said.

“No, I know, but your politics,” Baier laughed.

“Yeah. But she wouldn’t have if it was the death penalty,” Trump replied. “In other words, if it was the death penalty, she wouldn’t have been on the phone.”

Trump’s comments appeared to cloud the waters regarding his plan to execute all drug dealers.

