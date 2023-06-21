Imran Khan | Pakistani court grants bail before arrest to former Prime Minister Imran Khan in May 9 violence case





A Pakistani anti-terrorism court on Wednesday overturned arrest warrants for former Prime Minister Imran Khan and granted him bail until July 7 in two cases related to arson attacks during the May 9 violence that erupted. following his arrest in a corruption case.

The 70-year-old leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party appeared in the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court under tight security and challenged warrants for his arrest on Tuesday.

“After a brief argument from Khan’s attorney, the ATC granted him bail before his arrest until July 7 in both cases and asked him to post bonds worth PKR 100,000,” a court official told PTI.

After securing bail, Khan moved to the Lahore High Court (LHC), where he sought an extension of his protective bond in the murder case of a senior Supreme Court lawyer in Quetta.

Lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar was a petitioner in a treason case against Khan, and Shars’ son accused his father of being killed at the behest of the PTI leader.

Khan’s lawyer told the court the former prime minister could not leave for Quetta on Wednesday due to security concerns, following which the LHC granted an extension of his protective bond until July 3 .

On Tuesday, the ATC issued non-releaseable warrants for the arrest of the PTI leader in two cases related to the attack and burning of a ruling office of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML -N) and a container here during the violence that erupted in response to Khan’s arrest. beginning of last month.

Widespread violence erupted in Pakistan after the former prime minister was arrested by paramilitaries inside the High Court in Islamabad on May 9. He was later released on bail.

More than 20 military installations and public buildings, including Rawalpindi’s military headquarters, were damaged or burnt down during violent protests following Khan’s arrest.

According to the PTI, law enforcement arrested more than 10,000 party activists across Pakistan, mostly from Punjab. The country’s powerful military has announced that the culprits of May 9 will be tried under the Army Act and so far some 74 civilians have been handed over to the military for court-martial.

Khan on Wednesday raised the voice of female workers in his party jailed for their alleged involvement in attacks on military installations during the violence.

“It is appalling to see the treatment of our women in prison. It was unthinkable in Pakistan I grew up in or any civilized society,” Khan said in a tweet.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him for his independent foreign policy on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Except for the title, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/world/pakistan-court-grants-pre-arrest-bail-to-former-pm-imran-khan-in-may-9-violence-case/cid/1946727 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos