Breaking News: Jokowi Officially Revokes Indonesia’s Covid-19 Pandemic Status





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi revoked pandemic status for becoming endemic for Covid-19 in Indonesia. The revocation of this status is effective as of today, Wednesday June 21, 2023. “After more than three years of common fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, since today, Wednesday June 21, 2023, the government has decided to withdraw pandemic status and we are entering an endemic period. Jokowi said in his statement on Wednesday. According to Jokowi, this decision was taken by the government taking into account the daily number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 which is close to zero. Moreover, the survey results show that 99% of Indonesians already have Covid-19 antibodies. “WHO has also revoked the status public health emergency of international concern“, said Jokowi. Despite everything, Jokowi asked the public to be careful and continue to lead a healthy and clean lifestyle. He hopes that thanks to this decision, the national economy will get better and improve the quality of socio-economic life of the population. People treated for Covid-19 must pay Earlier, Jokowi said there would be consequences if the end of the Covid-19 pandemic becomes rampant. One such consequence, Jokowi said, is that the government will no longer bear the costs of treating patients with Covid-19. “It’s to be careful if it’s endemic, if you catch Covid-19, pay. Covid! The consequence is that,” Jokowi said at BARA JP’s 11th birthday party in Bogor, West Java, on Sunday 18 June 2023. Advertisement Jokowi said currently the Covid-19 vaccine has reached 452 million doses. With this amount, he claims that the immunity level of the Indonesian people against the virus reaches 98%. The high number of vaccinations and public immunity are a consideration for the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. “We have to be grateful because in the past I couldn’t imagine when it would be over, I don’t know how long it will take, I can’t imagine. We hit one, got hit by a delta, a omicron, turns out we should really be grateful,” Jokowi said. Meanwhile, Health Minister Budi Gunadi explained that President Jokowi would soon announce the change of Covid-19 pandemic status to endemic in Indonesia in the near future. During the restricted meeting, Health Minister Budi Gunadi also reported on his meeting with the World Health Organization (WHO) last month to consult on the pandemic transition in Indonesia. The WHO, the health minister said, appreciated Indonesia for its ability to handle the Covid-19 pandemic well and for being one of the few countries consulted regarding the definition of a pandemic. The WHO is also providing guidance so the public can understand health protocols, surveillance systems and early detection of viruses. This meeting with WHO served as the basis for President Jokowi to make decisions regarding the determination of endemic status in Indonesia. “He has made his decision, but later the announcement will depend on him,” Health Minister Budi Gunadi said. The spread of Covid-19 has been officially declared a global pandemic by the WHO since March 2020. Indonesia has also entered into an endemic transition in line with the slowdown of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia and the availability of vaccines.

