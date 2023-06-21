Donald Trump seems to be scared, very scared





Donald Trump is scared.

Or so it seems, at least judging by the interview he did with Fox News anchor Bret Baier that aired for the past two nights. Trump was nervous and combative, but that’s not that unusual; the former president tends to answer even softball questions as if they were accusations. Typically, when faced with more serious challenges, he deploys his peculiar political glossolalia, verbal gunfights formed of names, places and phrases pulled from muddled memories, old talking points and barely-there briefings. memorized.

But something was different this time. Trump didn’t seem like himself or at least not the character he presented to the public for most of his life.

Instead, he seemed deeply uncomfortable in an environment where he should have felt at home. The Fox News hosts have been, for the most part, ardent supporters of the 45th president, repeating Trump’s many grievances and echoing his lies about how the 2020 election was rigged and stolen. Fox, after all, is the network that has proven its commitment to Trump by shelling out $787.5 billion to support his voting machine fantasies. And yet, at the end of the interview, Trump called Fox a hostile network.

Through it all, Trump seemed genuinely off balance. (Even some of Fox’s analysts noticed this; longtime Fox anchor and Trump advocate Brit Hume said Trump’s responses to his legal dilemmas were nearly inconsistent.) It wasn’t. not the same Trump who instantly took over as mayor of CNN. interview, in which he owned a New Hampshire stage and bulldozed CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins out of the way while performing to a screaming and cheering crowd.

What happened to this more confident Trump? And why did he or anyone on that staff think it would be a good idea to sit in a quiet room alone with an experienced reporter?

If Trump thought the interview was a chance to work the arbitrators on his court case and soften public opinion, he chose the wrong venue. Trump relies on the energy he derives from being close to his supporters. For a man who has spent so many years in television, Trump seems uncomfortable in a studio unless an audience is present. His natural habitat is not the quiet interview room but the packed house, the rally, the press conference, where he can line up his liberal opponents, other Republican candidates, his former collaborators, journalists like ducks in a shooting gallery rhetoric, where each metallic hollow sounds at once produces thunderous applause.

Trump’s discomfort had a lot to do with Baier. One-on-one interviews are difficult for Trump because they force him to focus on individual human beings and engage with them as if he cares or even hears what they just said. He always runs the risk that the other person will continue to ask pointed questions even after wandering into incomprehensible daydreaming. Perhaps Trump was expecting a Fox presenter to pause him in such an arrangement; instead, Baier braced and pushed back data on many of Trump’s claims. Considering the extreme extreme of so many of Trump’s statements, no one has ever done anything better than me, pushing back might not seem that hard, but credit is due: Baier interrupted Trump, corrected him, and challenged him on several fronts, including his election lies, his indictments, his record as president, his involvement in the January 6 insurrection and even his fondness for silly nicknames.

Baier contributed quotes, sound bites and graphics. (CNN Collins, plagued by the structure of a live interview in front of a partisan audience, never got a chance to do something similar.) Trump clearly hated the whole experience this time around, and he resented it. withdrawn to his comfort zone, dismissing facts, insulting people who once worked for him, belittling Fox’s ratings and accusing the network of bias against him.

I’m not a big Fox fan, Trump complained at one point. You sit here, Baier replied calmly. Well, you gotta get your word out somehow, right? Trump mumbled, with that brooding, childish affect it’s always so disconcerting to see in a man closer to 80 than 8.

Trump’s anger, however, alternated with what Fox analyst Juan Williams insightfully described as a kind of company-wide detachment. When Trump explained, for example, how he imposed the death penalty on drug traffickers, Baier interrupted him to note that Trump had pardoned a drug trafficker named Alice Johnson, who according to his new plan would have been executed. . Eh? Trump responded, with obvious confusion. No no. No. Under my, oh, under that? Uh, that would depend on the severity. But Baier continued: Johnson had run a major cocaine ring. Trump fumbled until he brought up a claim that if his notional death penalty for drug dealers had existed, Johnson would never have sold drugs. Problem solved.

And so on, with each answer either a retreat into wishful thinking or straw shards of discordant non-sequences. Was Vladimir Putin wrong to invade Ukraine? If Trump had been president, Putin never would have. How would a Trump administration have handled the Chinese spy balloon? If Trump had been president, China would never have sent the ball. Would Trump go to war for Taiwan? He is a great merchant, he does business. What about his actions on January 6? The lawyers tell him that his speech was perfect; also, Maxine Waters is bad.

Trump said all of this while showcasing the trademark, including nervous (and distracting) sniffles and verbal gasps such as Are you ready? which signal when he is tense and agitated. And maybe he was more than annoyed; perhaps his trip to a federal courtroom in Miami finally raised fears that he could face real consequences for his actions. His former chief of staff, John Kelly, thinks so, recently saying he thought Trump was scared to death. That would explain a lot about Trump’s defensiveness during the Fox interview.

And Trump may have even more reason to worry, because the buzz of sentence fragments he unloaded on Baier could land him in even deeper trouble. At a potentially significant moment, Baier asked Trump why he didn’t just return the boxes of materials as the government demanded. Trump, after his ritual invocation of the divine right of ownership of the presidential box, said he wanted to return them but he hadn’t had enough time to go through everything, so he didn’t know what was there. had in it. Wrong decision: Trump had already gotten his lawyers to certify that he actually knew what was in it or, more accurately, that there was nothing classified or sensitive left. As some legal analysts were quick to point out, including a former prosecutor named Chris Christie, this all sounds a lot like obstruction of justice.

After the discussion of Trump’s indictments, an awkward pause interrupted the conversation for a moment. Baier paused, took a closer look at Trump, and asked: Are you worried about any of this? Trump, too, paused in an unnatural moment of hesitation for a man who always seems to be talking without needing to breathe. In fact, he seemed concerned, which may be why Baier took the opportunity to pop the question.

The moment passed. Trump backtracked on the attack. And yet his heart was not in it. He may be tired; he can be distracted. But for now, Donald Trump seems, more than anything, to be afraid.

