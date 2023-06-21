Politics
Sunak had a chance to rise above Johnson’s toxic legacy and he blew it | Raphael Behr
Rishi Sunak sits in the prime minister’s office as if on secondment from another conservative party that has not been in power for 13 years. If there is merit in trying to fix the things that are broken in Britain, he will claim it, but the responsibility for the break does not lie with him.
He chose not to express an opinion on Monday when MPs endorsed the report which censured Boris Johnson for willfully and repeatedly lying to Parliament. Sunak said he respected the committee that investigated his predecessor but, speaking as head of government, preferred not to meddle in the business of the legislature.
This excuse doesn’t even work like a constitutional fig leaf. The Prime Minister is also a Member of Parliament and a citizen. He is allowed to speak out on whether politicians should tell the truth.
As the leader of his party, concerned about public opinion, he might also have wanted to point out that Johnson’s duplicities deserved a formal reprimand. Even if the ethical imperative overtook him, he could have spied an electoral advantage by siding with people who felt the personal sacrifices they had made for the Covid lockdowns were ridiculed when the man who drafted the rules flouted them too.
The real reason for Sunak’s abstention was the hope of ending the hostile maneuvers of Johnson and his allies. To choose the appeasement of implacable enemies rather than to align oneself with millions of voters is fearlessness without cunning; the most stupid cowardice.
As a rule of thumb, if a sitting prime minister’s first commitment is to govern with integrity, professionalism and accountability, and later asked if that commitment still stands, the answer should sound like yes.
Sunaks’ promise of probity on the threshold of No 10 has always had a whiff of John Majors back to basics campaign about it a piety so vague and broad that it makes no sense except as a device to stage every scandal. and subsequent accident in a model of systemic hypocrisy.
Every prime minister wants to signal a fresh start, and for Sunak there was the added urgency of burying the short and calamitous reign of Liz Truss. It was more than a party political mission. Truss’ adventures in fiscal policy cost Britain its credibility in the financial markets. The country has been relegated from the rank of developed democracies that reliably manage their debts.
Conservative MPs desperately needed a replacement prime minister known for his economic sobriety. Sunak, the chancellor who navigated the pandemic to widespread acclaim and then watched from the back seats as the economy crashed, was the obvious candidate.
The contrast with Truss gave Sunak a more powerful aura of renewal than he deserved. The expedient of short-term stabilization after a financial emergency has whitewashed memories of the new prime minister’s loyal service to Johnson, whose disgrace momentarily slipped out of sight behind the spectacular implosion of his successor.
But Truss’ premiership is best understood as an extension of the Boris franchise. She beat out Sunak as a continuity contender. Or rather, Sunak lost because the Conservative rank and file despised him as Johnson’s killer. What followed felt like a disastrous spin-off show focusing on a minor character in a longer series. It was the familiar scenario of Johnsonian bluster, but from the mouths of a weaker cast before an audience of unamused bond traders.
The September 2022 Kwasi Kwarteng Mini-Budget was reckless because it offered lavish tax cuts with no offsetting revenue projection beyond faith in the lucrative proceeds of growth to be conjured by the animal spirits of the unleashed company.
But that alone might not have caused a financial derailment if Truss and Kwarteng had not also shown great disregard for what they saw as economic orthodoxy. In his leadership bid, Truss had nonchalantly questioned the independence of the Bank of England in a way that alarmed the City. Upon her arrival in Downing Street, she sacked Tom Scholar, the respected Permanent Secretary to the Treasury. The Office of Budget Responsibility was prevented from verifying Kwarteng’s figures. When the markets backed down from his unfunded tax cuts, he went on TV and promised more to come. Flinch turned to flight and the entire budget had to be dropped.
Britain is still paying the price. The current cost of living crisis has causes that predate Kwarteng’s fouling of the national balance sheet, but the immediate cost to the Treasury was in the order of 30 billion. Interest rates would rise anyway to contain inflation, but Trussonomics gave mortgage holders a punch in the gut.
Loss of confidence among international lenders has also limited future fiscal space. Having blasted the right to mark their own economic homework, the Tories have locked Britain on a path to performative fiscal discipline that equates to punitive austerity.
Sunak says nothing about both the economic pain people are suffering and why. It could indicate deficient empathy, but it’s mainly due to his reluctance to examine the causes of any problem Britain faces when there’s no way to tell the story without taking some of the blame.
That is why he cannot call Johnson a liar or say, as some Tory MPs managed to do in the Commons on Monday, that lying deliberately from the outbox is an act of sabotage against democracy. He cannot state a mere constitutional principle that a prime minister found guilty of breaking the rules must be punished because the alternative is a system where executive power comes with exemption from accountability.
Johnson walked into Downing Street with that spirit of contempt for anything that could dampen a leader’s momentum, then passed it on to Truss. It is their combined heritage that Sunak will not deny, even if he presents himself as another kind of leader of another conservative party.
There is a way to rationalize the decision not to provoke Johnson with an explicit endorsement of the verdict of the privileges committee. Although the former prime minister enjoys less support among Tory MPs than he would like, his base is vocal and effective in attracting media attention. Their silence buys Downing Street time to talk about other things.
But a truce can only be temporary. The vendetta is personal. And even as Johnson’s star wanes, he represents a broader conservative streak that needs Sunak’s project to fail; who only cares about another conservative party waiting to emerge on the other side of electoral defeat. This party will have to decide whether it thinks integrity, professionalism and accountability are important in politics. It’s not a difficult question. But it will push the conservatives into opposition because Sunak is too weak to respond to it in government.
