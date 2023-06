Erdogan blames colonial mentality for turning the Mediterranean into a graveyard for refugees – Middle East Monitor

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blamed the colonial mentality for turning the Mediterranean Sea into a giant refugee graveyard. Erdogan made his comment on World Refugee Day. He pointed out that people are forced to migrate for different reasons, from terrorism, conflicts and civil wars to hunger and drought, especially in Turkey’s regional hinterland. “The number of displaced people worldwide is now nearly 110 million and 35.3 million of them have been forced to migrate, while 62.5 million people are internally displaced. Ankara’s stance on irregular migration and refugee issues remains unchanged, the Turkish leader said. “We believe this is a global issue while focusing on Turkey’s security and the protection of people’s lives and dignity. Our nation has embraced those who have fled oppression for centuries without discrimination, and has shown the same conscious attitude to crises in our region, from Syria to Ukraine.” ” data-media-file=”https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/IMG_7035-scaled.jpg?resize=500%2C333&quality=85&strip= all&zoom=1&ssl=1″ data-large-file=”https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/IMG_7035-scaled.jpg?resize=933%2C622&quality =85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1″ decoding=”async” class=”size-medium wp-image-640602″ src=”https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads /2023 /05/IMG_7035.jpg?resize=500%2C333&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1″ alt=”Erdogan’s victory in the presidential election offers a lifeline to refugees in the region – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/Middle East Monitor]”width=”500″ height=”333″ srcset=”https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/IMG_7035-scaled.jpg?resize=500% 2C333&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1500w, https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/IMG_7035-scaled.jpg?resize=1200%2C800&quality=85&strip =all&zoom=1&ssl=1 1200w, https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/IMG_7035-scaled.jpg?zoom=1&resize=500%2C333&quality=85&strip= all&ssl=1 1000w, https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/IMG_7035-scaled.jpg?zoom=1&resize=500%2C333&quality=85&strip=all&ssl=1 1500w” sizes=”(max width: 500px) 100vw, 500px” data-recalc-dims=”1″/> Turkey, he added, has always fulfilled its humanitarian duty, its duty as a neighbour. “It supports projects for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of refugees to their countries of origin and implements projects to ensure this.” Expressing his country’s rejection of Islamophobia and xenophobia, neo-Nazi ideology and hate speech, Erdogan noted that these have spread to other communities, just like poison ivy after have taken root in Western countries. “We see these pathological tendencies, which see no one but those of their own race, culture and faith as human beings, as a threat to humanitarian values ​​and the common future of humanity.” He blamed “the contemptuous mindset rooted in colonialism” for turning the Mediterranean into a graveyard for refugees. “The humanitarian tragedy in the Aegean Sea last week, where hundreds of mostly innocent people died, is the latest and most shameful example of this mindset. OPINION: Save us, a plea ignored by governments The Turkish president urged the international community, “especially countries that are trying to teach human rights and democracy to everyone but themselves, to take responsibility for this refugee crisis.” In order to solve the problem of refugees, migration and forced displacement, Erdogan concluded, we must eliminate its causes. “The Global Compact on Refugees, which was affirmed by the United Nations with the active contribution of Turkey in 2018, is important. We hope that World Refugee Day will help raise global awareness, prevent further tragedies and solve the problems of refugees struggling to survive in different parts of the world.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20230621-erdogan-blames-colonial-mindset-for-turning-mediterranean-into-refugee-graveyard/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos