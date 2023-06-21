Punjab Police Summons PTI Chief and Wife to JIT Today in Jinnah House Attack Case – Pakistan





Punjab Police summoned PTI leader Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and four other party leaders to the Deputy Inspectors General (Investigation) office in Lahore at 7pm today (Wednesday) to join the investigation on the Jinnah House attack case.

The notices, dated June 20, were also addressed to former federal minister Hammad Azhar and Imran’s nephew, Hassan Khan Niazi.

They were summoned for questioning in a case registered with Sarwar Road Police Station against the attack. Imran had been named in the case for allegedly abetting the attackers who ransacked and burned down the Jinnah house while he was in prison.

According to the notices, which were seen by Dawn.com, the defendants are required to report to the DIG/Investigation office, Lahore Abbot Road, Qila Gujjar Singh, Lahore on June 21 at 7 p.m. to participate in the investigation proceedings. entrusted to the JIT by the government of Punjab.

A similar notice was also issued to ex-minister Murad Saeed, but it requires him to appear before the police on June 23.

Meanwhile, Imrans’ legal adviser, lawyer Azmeeullah Khan, told Dawn.com shortly before 8 p.m. that they had just received the notice at Zaman Park, adding that the PTI chief and his wife would not appear before the police today.

Court bans police from arresting Imran

Earlier in the day, the PTI chief secured pre-trial bail in three cases related to the May 9 vandalism and the murder of senior Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar in Quetta.

On Tuesday, a Lahore anti-terrorism court had issued non-releaseable arrest warrants for the former prime minister and six other party leaders in cases filed at Model Town and Naseerabad police stations relating to the 9 May, when violent protests erupted across the country following Imrans’ arrest.

The first reports relate to the burning of a container in Kalma Chowk during the May 9 riots and the burning of a PML-N office in Model Town.

Other suspects named in the cases included former federal ministers Hammad Azhar and Murad Saeed, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, former provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and Imran Hassaan Khan’s nephew Niazi.

The head of the PTI today appeared before an ATC in Lahore where he was granted a protective bond until July 7 in both cases against bonds worth Rs 100,000 each.

The court also prohibited the police from arresting Imran.

PTI chief secures bail in murder case

Separately, Judge Ali Baqar Najafi of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has approved Imrans’ bail plea in the lawyer Shar murder case.

The lawyer was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Quettas Alamo Chowk on Airport Road on June 6. Police said he was on his way to the Balochistan High Court when his vehicle was attacked by unidentified men armed with automatic weapons. The lawyer received 15 gunshot wounds and died instantly.

The government and the PTI had swapped blame over the incident, with both sides accusing the other of playing a role in the murder.

On June 6, a first information report (FIR) was filed against Imran on the complaint of Shars’ son, attorney Siraj Ahmed, to Quettas Shaheed Jamil Police Station in an incitement to murder case.

In the complaint, Ahmed said he was certain of the involvement of the ex-prime minister and other members of the PTI in the murder of his father because of this case.

During today’s hearing, Imrans’ lawyer, Ishtiaq A Khan, said his client could not travel to Quetta due to security concerns. On the other hand, government lawyer Ghulam Sarwar opposed the PTI leaders’ request for bail.

Subsequently, the court accepted Imrans’ request and granted him a protective bond in the case until July 3.

