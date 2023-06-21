Politics
Americas lavish red carpet for Modi
The operation to seduce Narendra Modi is not a novelty. But Joe Biden takes the Indian Prime Minister’s flattery to new levels. Bidens Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo recently said that Modis’ commitment to the people of India was simply indescribable, deep, passionate, real and genuine. On Thursday, Modi will be one of the few statesmen Winston Churchill and Nelson Mandela before him to address a joint session of Congress more than once. His state dinner will be the most lavish of Bidens presidency. At this rate, India’s leader might feel like America looks up to him.
He wouldn’t get any prizes for guessing why. The thickness of the Americas red carpet has nothing to do with Modis politics and everything to do with India’s geography. No other country has the size or potential to match China. Kurt Campbell, Bidens adviser on Asia, regularly describes the United States and India as the most important bilateral relationship in the Americas. No caveat is attached to this statement. When pressed by the recent rollback of India’s liberal democracy, White House officials resort to standard realistic warnings.
It is true that America could do nothing to defend Indian secularism or restore what remains of its independent media. It’s a task for the Indians, although it seems far-fetched at this point. It is also true that American tut-tutting would probably have the opposite of the desired effect. Biden quietly dropped his disapproval of Modis’ abstentions at the UN on Russia’s war on Ukraine because he was only hardening Indian indifference. Washington even now sees an upside benefit from India’s Russian oil imports. Although India helps Vladimir Putin pay for his war, it also maintains a cap on global oil prices.
Yet the United States struggles to demonstrate realism in foreign policy in a convincing way. Over the next few days, US officials cannot help saying that India and America share common values and are the largest and richest democracies in the world, respectively. These questionable findings will have nothing to do with the reasons for Modis’ sparkling welcome. If Saudi Arabia were to swap positions with India, Washington would find it hard to resist the praise of conservative Islam.
Too bad it’s unnecessary. The global star of foreign policy realism is Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who insists that we live in a multipolar world of enemies with no friends or permanent enemies. This is a variation on the aphorisms of Lord Palmerston, Charles De Gaulle and others throughout history. Jaishankar pursues India’s interests without any of the moralistic tones of his American counterparts or his Cold War predecessors when India was not aligned. India’s position on Ukraine is self-serving. Jaishankar does not claim otherwise.
There are two problems with the total seduction of Modi’s Americas. The first is that she denies Bidens’ claim that human rights are at the heart of his foreign policy. Modi flouts too many rights to mention religious freedom in the foreground. Yet the US State Department is as silent about them as it vigorously condemns the transgressions of others in lower positions on the world stage. It can only deepen the cynicism about the gap between what America says and does. At a time when the Global South is up for grabs, such double standards do little for US credibility.
The risk is that this measure of all things China will produce the opposite of what Biden wants. Most of the world would rather not have to choose between America and China. The last thing the countries of the South need is a zero-sum dilemma. As the recurring quip goes, the Chinese are giving us an airport; The Americans are giving a lecture. It looks worse when moralizing is seen as hollow.
The second problem with Bidens’ charm offensive is that it misinterprets how badly India needs America. The false impression is that India holds all the cards. India is incomparably more vulnerable to Chinese military action than the United States. It shares a 2,100-mile border with largely contested China, and its military is no match for it. In a conflict, only America could bail out India. Although China poses no direct military threat to the United States, Washington has convinced itself otherwise.
There is no doubt that America and India share a realistic fear of an aggressive China. Getting closer is the rational thing to do. Behaving like a suppliant to the world’s most ruthless Democrat backslider, the strongman Donald Trump would like to emulate, is both rude and unnecessary. For Modi, it will look like a green light.
