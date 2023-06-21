Let’s stop carelessly comparing Donald Trump to Eugene Debs





Donald Trump is in a world of legal trouble, and it has inspired much speculation about whether the frequently indicted former president could end up running for a second term from a prison cell.

Federal prosecutors charged Trump on June 9 with 37 crimes, including 31 counts under the Espionage Act for willfully retaining classified documents. He also faces 34 counts of falsifying business records, in a New York prosecution filed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office. And, of course, it deals with ongoing litigation related to the civil case brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll, in which he was previously convicted of sexual abuse and defamation.

Given the heavy legal case facing Trump, constitutional scholars, political strategists and fact-checkers have become increasingly engaged on the question of whether an imprisoned candidate can bid for Trump’s top job. the nation. The general consensus was summed up by an assessment by Dallas Morning News, which recently explained, Legally, his multiple indictments, including federal charges related to classified documents that could lead to jail time, would not stop him.

CBS News reached a similar conclusion regarding the battered political outlook of former presidents. MORE John Nichols

All three cases raise an intriguing question about his bid to take over the White House: Can he still become president if convicted in New York or Florida, or now that he has been found responsible in the Carroll case? asked for analysis from CBS. The short answer, from a legal standpoint, is yes, according to experts.

Fair enough. Given the scale of the 45th presidents’ legal troubles, examining any political issues they might raise can be seen as an act of journalistic due diligence.

But it’s frustrating for those of us with a sense of historical perspective to watch as the media engages in a tortured search for precedent for a Trump prisoner bid. This research has recently led a number of publications to the century-old plight of labor leader and five-time Socialist Party presidential candidate Eugene Victor Debs. Current problem

This week, The New York Times employed Debs in an otherwise laudable examination of Trump’s political outlook. As has too often been the case, the reference to the Socialist Party’s most illustrious candidate was superficial. Aside from a predictable opening line, since Eugene V. Debs campaigned from a prison cell more than a century ago, the United States has not experienced what could now happen: a prominent felony candidate for president, we got only a passing mention of how logistically difficult it was for Debs to campaign.

It’s true that Debs ran for president in 1920 from Atlanta Federal Penitentiary, and it’s also true that the fact of his incarceration limited his campaign options. But that’s where any comparison with Trump ends. If the media insists on referencing the socialist candidates’ quest for confinement as part of their coverage of Trump, they should at least explain that Debs was truly Trump’s polar opposite.

Debs was not a billionaire con man accused of leaking classified documents, commercial fraud or sexual abuse. He was a proud member of the working class, a visionary advocate for economic, social, and racial justice, and one of Americas greatest defenders of free speech. His imprisonment was a travesty. And his 1920 presidential bid represented a legitimate challenge to President Woodrow Wilson’s administration’s suppression of dissent and the authoritarian reach of a legal system that targeted socialists such as Debs and civil rights champion A. Philip Randolph, as well as anarchists such as Emma. Goldman, for daring to criticize militarism and war profiteering during World War I.

Debss’ crime was to deliver an anti-war speech in Canton, Ohio on June 16, 1918, in which he said: They have always taught you that it is your patriotic duty to go to war and slaughter you under their command. You never had a say in the war. The working class that makes the sacrifices, that sheds the blood, has never had a voice in declaring war.

This declaration aroused an enthusiastic agreement from the crowd of the pillars of the Socialist Party who had gathered to hear him. But federal prosecutors took a darker view. They charged Debs with 10 counts related to the Espionage Act, accusing him of unlawfully, willfully and criminally causing and attempting to cause and incite and attempt to incite, insubordination, disloyalty, mutiny and denial of duty, in the military and naval forces of the United States. In case anyone doubted this was an example of overprosecution, the feds solved the problem by acknowledging that it was targeting Debs for exercising her First Amendment rights. In a front-page New York Times article, federal prosecutor Joseph C. Breitenstein explained that Debs was not charged with espionage because of anything he had done. On the contrary, he was indicted because of things he said in his Canton speech.

The Debs charge addressed the fundamental question of whether free speech protections applied in times of war. It was one of the biggest problems of the First World War, as the great socialist thinker and orator explained. There is not a single lie in this speech. If there is a single statement that does not bear the light of truth, I retract it. I will do whatever repairs I can, Debs told the court during her trial. But if what I have said is true, and I believe it is, then whatever fate or fortune may have in store for me, I will preserve the integrity of my soul inviolate and I will hold to it. until the end.

Debs was found guilty and imprisoned. But the outcry over the prosecution of a political dissident inspired further evaluation of the First Amendment so that over time the justices concluded that an advocate and ally of Debs, Wisconsin Senator Robert M. La Follette, was right when he said:

I think that all men recognize that in time of war the citizen must renounce certain rights for the common good which he is entitled to enjoy in time of peace. But, sir, the right to control their own government according to constitutional forms is not one of the rights which the citizens of this country are called upon to give up in time of war. On the contrary, in time of war, the citizen must be more attentive to the preservation of his right to control his government. He must be very attentive to the encroachment of the military on the civil power. He must be wary of such precedents in support of the arbitrary action of administrative officials, who, excused on the pretext of necessity in time of war, become the fixed rule when necessity has passed and normal conditions have been restored.

It was a fundamental premise on which Debs sought the presidency in 1920, when he received 914,191 votes, or about 3% of the ballots as a prisoner of 9653. History would judge the Socialist Party nominee as the he was one of the most motivated men who had ever sought the presidency, just as he would come to recognize that his crimes were no crimes at all.

Whether he is campaigning from a jail cell or a Republican convention platform, there will be no such assessment of Donald Trump.

