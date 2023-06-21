Visit AMMAN Smelter, President Joko Widodo Supports Completion of Smelter Construction in 2024 – Beritalima.com

SUMBAWA BARAT NTB.beritalima.com|

President Joko Widodo paid a working visit to the foundry area

copper belonging to PT Amman Mineral Industri (AMMAN) on Tuesday (20/6), to assist in the development of a national strategic project which has made progress

up to 51.63 percent.

On this occasion, the President received a detailed explanation regarding AMMAN’s mining operations at the Batu Hijau open pit mine and the copper concentrate processing line, which will flow downstream to the AMMAN smelter currently in construction. In addition, the potential capacity of foundries and

the future economic impact became the topic of discussion between President Joko Widodo and AMMAN President Commissioner Hilmi Panigoro and AMMAN CEO Rachmat Makkasau.

“I just want to make sure progress is on plan and will be completed by the middle of next year,” President Jokowi told the media team. President Joko Widodo has repeatedly stressed the importance of downstream industries in order to realize mining downstream industries that benefit the national economy.

The President’s statement is based on the results of the latest AMMAN smelter construction progress audit conducted by an independent auditor which reached 51.63%. God willing in

mid-2024 it will be completed, the president said.

In agreement with President Joko Widodo, AMMAN CEO Rachmat Makkasau explained that the smelter, which has a capacity of 900,000 tons of copper concentrate per year, is trying to be completed according to the government’s new target. , namely May 2024.

We explained to Mr. President that currently AMMAN pursues the objective of completing the construction of the foundry within the limits of the statutory regulations, namely by the end of May 2024.

However, we also explain that during the pandemic, AMMAN faced various external obstacles, including the delay in the manufacturing pace of foundry instruments overseas. We hope

Mr. President’s full support, so that the construction of the smelter can proceed according to schedule, through synergistic collaboration with all relevant government agencies or agencies, explained

Rahmat.

Rachmat added that this 51.63% development achievement was proof of AMMAN’s commitment to supporting the government’s mining industry downstream program as stipulated in the Minerba Law (UU). From the construction point of view, the installation of the piles for the main building of the AMMAN smelter is completely completed. Various heavy equipment and basic construction structures were also manufactured at the end of February 2023, and the installation of two

month later. The supply of goods also reached 60%.

The theoretical absorption of the project costs exceeded 507.53 million USD, out of a total investment of 982.99 million USD. This calculation is in line with the realization of the budget absorption for the construction of the foundry, which includes the physical construction as well as the purchase of equipment and machinery for the construction.

operational.

President Joko Widodo hopes that the copper cathode derivative produced will also be industrialized. He further recalled that when the construction of various smelters are completed and ready to produce, both from nickel, copper, bauxite and tin, they are expected to add value to the national economy. Add value in the form of value

exports, also adds to needed jobs for the community, the president said.

For the record, the contribution of the mining sector, of which AMMAN is the largest contributor, to the Regional Gross Domestic Product (GRDP) of West Sumbawa Regency (KSB) reaches 82%, and the GRDP of West Nusa Tenggara Province (NTB) reaches 17, 3%. Currently more than 17,000

employees work at the Batu Hijau site for mining operations and various other development projects. The absorption of AMMAN’s workforce and business partners who come from local residents of West Sumbawa and West Nusa Tenggara regencies also reaches almost 75%.

AMMAN always conducts operations with sustainable principles. One of them is the operation of the largest ground-based PLTS in Indonesia at present for mining operations, with a peak capacity of 26.8 megawatts since June 2022. With this PLTS, the company can

contribute to reducing CO2 emissions by up to 40,000 tonnes/year. Increasing the productivity and efficiency of haul trucks can also reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 30%.

“We will continue to innovate to be more productive and efficient. Copper output from the Batu Hijau mine will become a very important commodity to support clean energy technologies, such as components for electric vehicle batteries. Moreover, the socio-economic impact

the positive results of the growth of the company and the region, are also the achievement targets that we are achieving,” concluded Rachmat.

Also accompanying the President on this working visit, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir, Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Council Bahlil Lahadalia, Governor of West Nusa Tenggara

Zulkieflimansyah and Head of West Sumbawa Regency HW Musyafirin (Rozak/PR)