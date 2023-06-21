China criticizes Biden for extremely absurd comments after calling Xi Jinping a dictator





Topline The Chinese government said Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s comments calling Chinese leader Xi Jinping a dictator at a campaign event yesterday were wildly absurd and irresponsible, following a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an effort to ease tensions between the two countries. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning called Biden’s statements “extremely absurd.” Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Highlights Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Bidens’ statements were an open political provocation that China is deeply dissatisfied with and strongly opposed to. Biden, who spoke at a fundraising event in California on Tuesday, suggested Xi was very upset after the United States shot down a spy balloon earlier this year, according At Washington Postbefore adding: It’s a great embarrassment for dictators, when they don’t know what happened. Mao also condemned Biden for mentioning the ball incident, noting that the United States should have handled the incident calmly, rationally and professionally. Blinkenwho postponed his visit after the balloon was shot down in Februarysaid MSNBC on Monday, the spy balloon incident should be closed. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> crucial quote Mao condemned Bidens’ statements as a grave violation of fundamental facts, diplomatic etiquette and political dignity of China. Surprising fact This is not the first time Biden has made statements about Xi’s leadership. At a fundraising event last year, Biden said Xi was like Putin in thinking autocracy is the wave of the future, according to Reuters, adding that Xi doesn’t have a Democrat with a small bone in his body, but he is a smart, smart guy. Key context Relations between the United States and China have deteriorated in recent months, after the United States shot down a spy balloon over the Atlantic. China, which called the incident an accident, said the US response to the balloon was absurd and hysterical. During Blinkens’ visit to Beijing on Monday, Xi said Blinken, he hoped the United States would take a rational and pragmatic attitude that would stabilize and improve China-US relations. Xi also said both countries have made progress. Biden has suggested he would meet with Xi at some point over the next few months, aiming to talk about the legitimate differences we both have while discussing areas where we can get along. Further reading Biden calls Xi a dictator; Beijing slams remark as provocation (Washington Post) China denies report on Cuban spy facilities, according to US rumors (Forbes) Blinken tells Xi Jinping that the United States does not support Taiwan independence, after meeting to ease tensions (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2023/06/21/china-slams-biden-for-extremely-absurd-comments-after-labeling-xi-jinping-a-dictator/

