Pakistan army was unprepared for war with India: Imran Khan

oi-Deepika S

| Posted: Wednesday June 21st 2023, 04:10 PM [IST]

Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan has revealed that Qamar Javed Bajwa repeatedly told him that the Pakistani army was neither equipped nor prepared for a war with India.

Imran Khan made the comment during an interview with US think tank Atlantic Council on June 18.

Speaking of strained ties with New Delhi, Khan said India was expected to make a concession and roadmap on the Kashmir issue, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to visit Pakistan.

Khan confirmed there was indeed an openness to peace with India – despite New Delhi’s cancellation of the disputed semi-autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 – and the Pakistani army chief there was favorable.

Despite New Delhi canceling the semi-autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 – and the Pakistani army chief being in favor of it – the normalization of trade between the two nuclear-armed countries would have been l one of the steps to be taken before Prime Minister Modi can visit Pakistan, he revealed.

However, despite successfully defusing a military stalemate in 2019, Khan could not explain why he failed to normalize trade with New Delhi after India altered relations with Kashmir by cutting its special status. Khan responded to India’s move to Kashmir by closing the border for trade with India.

“I don’t remember the trade talks,” the former prime minister said. “All I know is that there had to be a quid pro quo. India was supposed to make a concession, give Kashmir some sort of roadmap and then I was going to welcome Prime Minister Modi to Pakistan. But that never materialized.”

He added that Bajwa’s plan, which included a ceasefire with Indian forces on the Line of Control in Kashmir, was a lost opportunity to establish a long-term peace with arch-rival Pakistan.

“I tried everything but hit this brick wall,” Khan said. “And I realized it was something to do with the RSS-BJP mentality where they took advantage of the hostility with Pakistan. That’s all.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oneindia.com/international/pakistan-army-wasnt-prepared-for-war-with-india-imran-khan-3575226.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

