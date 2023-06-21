Donald Trump seems confused by his own death penalty proposal





Donald Trump appeared to stumble over his own proposals to invoke the death penalty for arrested drug dealers, after pardoning someone for drug trafficking offenses while he was president.

In an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier on Monday, the former president and current 2024 Republican front-runner was momentarily lost for words after learning that Alice Johnson would be put to death under his policy. Johnson had his sentence commuted in 2018 and granted a full pardon in 2020.

Although he had previously called for the death penalty “everyone who sells drugs”, he later clarified that he thought the application of the death penalty in drug trafficking cases “would depend on the seriousness” of the crimes.

Newsweek approached the Trump campaign via email for comment on Wednesday.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech outside the Trump National Golf Club clubhouse on June 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. In an interview on Monday, he seemed unsure of his own death penalty policy. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump’s drug policy has been touted as his response to a growing overdose crisis that has gripped America in recent years, fueled by waves of fentanyl – a synthetic opioid – and now xylazine – a veterinary tranquilizer.

According to data from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, there were nearly 107,000 overdose deaths in the United States in 2021, more than double the 52,400 recorded in 2015. During this period, synthetic opioids have exploded as the main cause.

The Republican primary candidate linked this growing health crisis to issues the federal government is experiencing policing the southern land border with Mexico. So far in fiscal year 2023, Border Patrol have seized 164,000 pounds of drugs along the border.

“We are going to wage war on the cartels,” Trump said during a speech announcing his presidential candidacy in November, adding that he would ask Congress to write a law so that “everyone who sells drugs, caught selling drugs, receive death”. punishment for their heinous acts, because it is the only way.”

This is not the first time the former president has adopted such a policy, before his commutation and pardon of Johnson, who was convicted in 1996 of eight federal charges related to his role in a network of cocaine in Memphis, Tennessee.

“If we don’t get tough on the drug dealers, we’re wasting our time,” he said while still in office in a March 2018 speech about the opioid crisis. “And that tenacity includes the death penalty.”

In the Fox News interview, after Trump said Johnson was “high quality” and had been treated badly, Baier replied, “But she would be killed as part of your plan.”

“Eh?” Trump responded, before Baier added, “As a drug dealer.”

“No, no, no, as part of my plan… Oh, as part of this one?” Trump then continued. “Ah, that would depend on the severity.”

Trump touts first pardoning nonviolent drug addict Alice Johnson and says she was treated terribly, but Bret Baier then points out that Johnson would get the death penalty under his new proposal. “No, no, no. Under my, oh, under that? Uh, it would depend on the gravity.” pic.twitter.com/lHQxlPEZX4

— Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) June 20, 2023

Later in the discussion, the former president stressed that Johnson “wouldn’t be killed off” because his policy would “start now”, rather than apply retrospectively.

On his campaign website, Trump pledges to “eliminate drug cartels” by calling on Congress to “ensure that drug couriers and traffickers can receive the death penalty.” In 2018, he said the punishment would be targeted at “big pushers, the ones who really kill people”.

Johnson’s clemency was sought by Kim Kardashian, who met with the then-president in the Oval Office to discuss the matter on May 30, 2018.

A week later, Trump commuted the remainder of Johnson’s life sentence after 21 years in prison, before granting him a full pardon in August 2020.

