Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Yoga Day celebrations outside UN headquarters: Yoga is copyright and patent free, it’s truly universal | India News







The Prime Minister was addressing a large crowd of people, including dignitaries, outside the

The Prime Minister, dressed in a specially personalized white t-shirt and yoga pants, began his speech with a ‘Namaste’ and thanked people for coming from far and wide to witness the celebration.

PM Fashion said people of almost all nationalities came to watch the event, which is a form of yoga in a way.

“It’s nice to see you all and thank you all for coming. I am told that almost all nationalities are represented here today.

The Prime Minister said that although yoga originated in India, the practice is copyright, patent and royalty free.

“Yoga adapts to your age, gender and fitness level. Yoga is portable and truly universal,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that last year the whole world came together to support India’s proposal to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millet, adding that it is wonderful to see the whole world come together again for yoga.

Praising yoga’s role in promoting physical and mental health, PM Modi said it makes you “calm and emotionally satisfied”.

“It’s not just exercise on a mat. It’s a way of life…a holistic approach to health and well-being. A way of living in harmony with self and others and with nature,” he said.

“Let us use the power of Yoga not only to be healthy, happy but also to be kind to ourselves and to each other. Let us use the power of Yoga to build bridges of friendship, a peaceful world and a cleaner, greener and more sustainable Let us join hands to achieve the goal of One Earth, One Family, One Future,” he said.

President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly Csaba Korosi, Hollywood actor Richard Gere, New York Mayor Eric Adams and United Nations Under-Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed were among the eminent persons who attended at the event.

“The feeling here is so open and enveloping, I hope that feeling intoxicates the whole building. It’s a really nice feeling here today,” Gere said ahead of the event.

People from more than 180 countries took part in the Yoga Day celebrations led by Prime Minister Modi, representing different walks of life and including diplomats, artists, academics and entrepreneurs, among others, sources said.

“You can see the vibes and the excitement. Hundreds of people are lining up for international yoga (Day celebrations) with Prime Minister Modi. Such a great feeling,” said Dilip Chauhan, deputy commissioner of the office. Mayor of New York for International Affairs.

Ruchika Lal, yoga and meditation teacher, Art of Living, said people were thrilled. “They’ve been waiting outside since 6 a.m.,” she said.

People have been seen queuing outside the UN headquarters to participate in the yoga session since early morning.

The first International Day of Yoga was commemorated in 2015 and has since been marked by several sessions and events highlighting the benefits and universal appeal of yoga at the UN, Times Square and iconic locations around the world.

The UN pointed out that yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice originating in India. The word yoga’ is derived from Sanskrit and means to join or unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness. Today it is practiced in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity.

(With agency contributions)

