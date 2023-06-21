Erdogan’s new cabinet should improve ties with the West

Surprising to many, he retained just two ministers from the previous administration, opting to shake things up in what appeared to deviate from his usual approach.

As soon as Erdogan announced his electoral victory, he spear his party’s campaign for the municipal elections scheduled for next March. The Justice and Development Party (AKP) aims to regain control of key municipalities, especially Istanbul and Ankara, which were lost in the 2019 elections.

To achieve this ambitious goal, Erdogan must deliver on his campaign promises, with the most pressing issue being the current economic crisis.

To make matters worse, Turkey’s foreign currency reserves have been steadily depleted, with $26 billion spent this year alone to prop up the struggling pound and fund the country’s substantial current account deficit.

This dire economic situation highlights the crucial role of Erdogan’s new treasury minister, who will be tasked with weathering one of the toughest financial crises in Turkey’s history.

British banker and former Wall Street executive

THE appointment of Mehmet Simsek, the former economy minister, as treasury minister highlights Erdogan’s attempt to improve relations with the West. Simsek’s impressive career reveals his ties to Western institutions.

Having studied at the University of Exeter in the UK and with British nationality, he brings a unique perspective to the table. His previous roles as an economist at the US Embassy in Ankara, an equity analyst at UBS, an economic adviser at Deutsche Securities, and his tenure at Merrill Lynch, one of the world’s largest wealth management firms , allowed him to gain invaluable experience.

Simsek’s appointment as treasury minister reflects two trends. The first is a return to more conventional economic policies after a long period of Erdogan’s unconventional approach.

Unlike most economists, Erdogan believes that high interest rates stimulate inflation. As a result, his administration cut interest rates from 19% to 8.5% in 2021. This caused the runaway inflation over the past two years that Erdogan had sought to avoid.

One of Simsek’s first decisions is expected to be to reverse this policy. Additionally, Simsek emphasized the need for decision-making autonomy, emphasizing his intention to exercise his freedom in his new role.

Second, Simsek’s appointment has wider implications for Ankara’s relations with the West. Seen as someone with Western sensibilities, his presence may help rekindle foreign investment in the country. After all, who better than a British banker to dialogue with Western institutions? It should be noted that he first chose to tweet in english instead of Turkish, when taking office.

Given Simsek’s past experiences and the leeway it has been given, there is potential for improved economic ties with the west. This feeling is reinforced by the appointment of Hafize Gaye Erkan as Governor of the Central Bank, making her the first woman to hold this esteemed position.

With experience at Goldman Sachs, one of the world’s largest investment banks, and American First Republic Bank, the financial sector in Turkey is now led by a British banker and a former Wall Street executive, two personalities with the expertise and experience favored by Western institutions.

Improving relations with West Asia and the West

Erdogan’s selection of new foreign, defense and interior ministers was a surprising twist, a departure from the expectations that previous ministers would retain in office.

HakanFidandirector of intelligence, was chosen as foreign minister, while Yashar Guler, chief of the army general staff, became defense minister, and Ali Yerlikaya, the governor of Istanbul, assumed the role of Mr.Minister of the Interior. Ibrahim Kalin, the presidential spokesman, took over Fidan’s post as intelligence chief.

Between 1986 and 2001, Fidan served in the NATO Rapid Response Unit and worked in the Rapid Information Gathering Branch in Germany. After 15 years in the Turkish Armed Forces, he resigned in 2001 and worked as a political and economic adviser at the Australian Embassy in Ankara.

His tenure as Director of Intelligence since 2010 has exposed him to the decision-making process on key foreign policy issues, enabling him to win Erdogan’s trust. Importantly, Fidan played a key role in the purges that followed the failed coup attempt in 2016. He is credited with being the first to uncover the plot.

The deterioration of Turkey’s relations with a number of West Asian countries in recent years, such as Syria, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and even the occupation state of Israel, has allowed Fidan to direct Turkish foreign policy behind the scenes.

The appointment of Ibrahim Kalin to replace Fidan is a continuation of the institutional changes that the latter initiated within the intelligence agency to reduce the influence of the army.

Kalin is a proponent of using “soft power” rather than hard force or coercion, which should help solve many problems between Ankara and its neighbors.

He is also a supporter of a broader geopolitics”strategic conversationwith the United States. It was one of the main characters working to coordinate Turkish policy with the US, EU, Russia and Iran. Kalin’s ability to maintain balanced relationships with these powers positions him well to make positive connections. The Fidan-Kalin team is expected to play a major role in the coming period in improving Turkiyes’ relations with West Asia and the West.

Integrating the Deep State into the AKP

With regard to the Interior Ministry, Erdogan’s decision to replace the former minister, Suleyman Soylu, despite his affiliation with the nationalist right which supported Erdogan in the recent elections, indicates a departure from the harsh rhetoric of Soylu against the West and the United States.

In February this year, Soylu attacked the US envoy to Turkey, demanding “get your dirty hands off turkiyeand accuses Washington of meddling in the country’s internal affairs. Viewing Soylu as a potential liability, Erdogan replaced him with Ali Yerlikaya, the governor of Istanbul who has previous experience in governing various Turkish cities.

Yashar Guler, the new defense minister, has served as chief of staff since 2018, playing a crucial role in consolidating Erdogan’s control over the military after the failed coup attempt State. With previous experience as the deputy chief of communications for NATO’s Regional Command South, Guler enjoys good relations with his colleagues in government and has established relations with the west.

Overall, Erdogan’s goal of reducing the military’s political influence is a long-standing goal, and he has made significant progress in achieving that goal. The inclusion of intelligence and military leadership in the government, as well as the appointment of a bureaucrat to head the intelligence apparatus, represents a step towards integrating the Deep State into the ruling party.

Erdogan’s choices for ministers are aimed at easing the tension in Turks’ relations with the West. In the financial field, he selected people with experience in major Western financial institutions, despite their views on resolving the economic crisis, different from his.