China accuses Biden of ‘open political provocation’ for equating President Xi Jinping with ‘dictators’





beijing – China’s Foreign Ministry criticized the president’s comments on Wednesday Biden likens Chinese leader Xi Jinping to ‘dictators’ as an “open political provocation”. Speaking at a Tuesday fundraiser in California, Mr Biden said Xi had been angered by an incident in February when a Chinese balloon – which Washington says was used for espionage – flew overhead the United States before being shot down by US military aircraft. President Joe Biden departs Marine One at the Crissy Field landing zone in San Francisco, June 20, 2023, as he returns from a campaign reception in Kentfield, California. AP/Susan Walsh

His comments come just days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a visit to Beijing aimed at restoring lines of communication to avert conflict between the two world powers. “The reason Xi Jinping was very upset when I shot down this balloon with two train cars full of spy equipment is that he didn’t know it was there,” Biden said. “I’m serious. That’s the most embarrassing thing for dictators, when they don’t know what happened.” Beijing’s foreign ministry called Mr Biden’s comments “ridiculous”. “The US side’s relevant remarks are extremely ridiculous and irresponsible, seriously violating China’s fundamental facts, diplomatic protocol and political dignity,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said during a briefing. Wednesday press briefing. “China is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposed to this.” The context and the position of Russia The multifaceted rivalry between China and the United States turned into a real diplomatic crisis with the February balloon incident. Beijing reiterated its protest on Wednesday against Washington’s decision to shoot him down. “The United States should have dealt with it calmly, rationally and professionally, but its distortion of facts, abuse of force and escalation of hype have fully exposed its hegemonic and intimidating nature,” Mao said. Russia also criticized Mr Biden’s comments, with the Kremlin saying on Wednesday the comment reflected Washington’s “unpredictable” foreign policy. “This is a very contradictory manifestation of American foreign policy, which highlights a significant element of unpredictability,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

HR McMaster says relations with China are “worse” than the Cold War between the United States and Russia 06:31 Russia and China have expressed growing solidarity since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, with Russia’s top diplomat speaking during a visit to Beijing just a month after the start of the invasion that together the two nations push for a new “multipolar, just and democratic world order”. Biden and US-China diplomacy Mr Biden, who at 80 is running for re-election next year, told donors on Tuesday that “we are now in a situation where (Xi) wants to have a relationship again”. Blinken “did a good job” on his trip to Beijing, but “it’s going to take time,” the president added. Mr. Biden also raised another sticky point regarding China: a recent summit where the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States – known as the Quad Group – sought to enhance peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific maritime region. The four countries “are working hand in hand in the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean,” Biden said, adding that what Xi “really upset was that I insisted that we unite the… so-called Quad”. ”

US and China work to ‘stabilize’ strained relationship 06:13 Tuesday was not the first time Mr Biden had made significant, even provocative, statements at fundraising receptions – usually small-scale events where cameras and recordings are banned but reporters can listen in. and transcribe the President’s opening remarks. At one such event last October, Mr. Biden raised the threat of a nuclear “Armageddon” from Russia. More





