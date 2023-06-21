Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States: what is a State dinner he will attend at the White House?





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in New York for a three-day visit to the United States. Although Modi has visited the United States several times as prime minister, this is his first state visit to the country and will include a state dinner held in his honor at the White House on 22 June.

What is a State Dinner and how is it different from other lunches and dinners visiting leaders have with the US President? We explain.

State visits are the highest ranked category of foreign visits to the United States, where the head of a state visits the United States at the official invitation of the US President. Before Modi, the only two state visits under President Joe Biden were those of French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The invitation to a state visit signifies that the United States regards the invited nation as an important friend and ally. A state dinner is a crucial part of such a visit. Other key events that mark a state visit include an arrival ceremony at the White House with 21 cannon shots and an invitation to stay at Blair House (the guest house for US presidents across the Pennsylvania Avenue). Read our full state visit explainer here. US President John F Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy host a State Dinner at the White House for Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and his daughter Indira Gandhi on November 7, 1961. (Photo: John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum/NARA, via WHHA) What is a State Dinner? The State Dinner takes place at the White House, the residence of the US President, and has the symbolic value of a visiting dignitary sharing a meal with the host. According to the White House History Association (WHHA) website, a state dinner honoring a visiting head of government or reigning monarch is one of the grandest and most glamorous affairs of the White House. It is part of an official state visit and provides the president and first lady with the opportunity to honor the visiting head of state and his wife. It is a courtesy, an expression of goodwill and a way of extending hospitality. It recalls the tradition of breaking bread with friends to seal a friendship. US President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillay Clinton with Prime Minister Atal Bhari Vajpayee at the State Dinner on the South Lawn of the White House September 17, 2000. (Photo: William J Clinton Presidential Library via WHHA) The history of the state visit dates back to the early 1800s, when the US President hosted members of his cabinet, Congress, and other senior officials. Over the years, state dinners have come to refer to the White House hosting a foreign dignitary. The first foreign head of government to attend the State Dinner at the White House was King Kalakaua of Hawaii, hosted by President Ulysses Grant and First Lady Julia Grant on December 22, 1874, according to the WHHA website. . Who organizes the State dinner and how? To this day, presidents and first ladies continue to set the tone for their administration’s entertainment. The First Lady and her staff are responsible for the elaborate planning and attention behind the State Dinner Sparkle and Ceremony. These formal dinners involve creating invitations and guest lists, menus, flowers, table settings, seating arrangements and entertainment for the evening, the WHHA website says. President George Bush and his wife Laura Bush with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur at the foot of the Grand Staircase of the White House on July 18, 2005. (Photo: George W Bush Presidential Library via WHHA) The State Dining Room seats 120 people, and usually multiple round tables are preferred to avoid the tricky seating protocol of a long table. Larger events can be held on the White House lawns. For the menu, special attention is paid to the dietary preferences and religious beliefs of the visiting dignitary. For example, during the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin on April 15, 1980, a rabbi oversaw the preparation of food. Roland Mesnier, then White House pastry chef, is quoted as saying on the WHHA website, Dinner had to be kosher and dairy-free, including my dessert…since my ice cream machine had churned many batches of dairy-rich ice cream and couldn’t be boiled or torched, the rabbi insisted I make the sorbet just the orange juice and sugar in a brand new machine. I heard from a friend that Jean-Louis, a restaurateur at the Watergate Hotel, had just unboxed a new ice cream freezer and hadn’t used it yet, so I took it up there to do my sherbet, wrapped in ice cream, and rushed to the White House. What’s planned for Modi’s dinner? Although full details are not yet known, CNN reported that since Prime Minister Modi is a vegetarian, Nina Curtis, a plant-based chef from Sacramento, California, will be the guest chef for the dinners, working with the executive chef. White House CrisComerford and the White House Executive Pastry. Chef Susie Morrison to develop the menu. Joshua Bell, a Grammy-winning violinist and bandleader, will host the evening, CNN reported. When Prime Minister Modi visited the White House under President Barack Obama, he had only had hot waterfor he was fasting for Navrati.

