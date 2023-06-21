Trump, Iran and the “highly confidential” document





In an interview with Fox News, former President Donald Trump denied showing a classified plan for a US attack on Iran when he met in July 2021 with four people who did not have security clearances – contrary to an audio transcript of Trump contained in the 37-count federal report. indictment against him.

Trump told Fox News anchor Bret Baier that he “didn’t have a document per se,” and suggested he show his guests copies of newspaper and magazine articles instead. “Bret, there were no documents,” Trump said in an interview that aired June 19.

The indictment says Trump met on July 21, 2021, at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, with “a writer and publisher in connection with a forthcoming book,” referring to the former’s book. Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, “The Chief’s Chief.” Two members of Trump’s staff were also there. Six days before the meeting, Susan Glasser of The New Yorker published an article detailing how General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, feared Trump would attack Iran in the final days of his presidency.

At the New Jersey meeting, Trump told his guests that Milley wanted to attack Iran and, in fact, presented him with a plan of attack, the audio transcript shows.

“Look. It was him. They presented me with this, it’s unofficial, but they presented me with this,” Trump said at the meeting. “It was him. It was the Ministry of Defense and him. The writer present at the meeting replied: Wow.

Here, we’ll detail what the indictment says about Trump’s July 2021 meeting and what the former president says about the incident. We will also provide what Meadows’ book says briefly about Milley’s “Iran’s own plan of attack”. (For more on Trump’s indictment, see “Questions and Answers About Trump’s Federal Indictment.”)

What the indictment says

The indictment contains an audio tape transcript of the July 2021 meeting. The conversation was allegedly recorded by Trump’s attorney, Evan Corcoran, who was ordered to testify before a grand jury under from the “criminal fraud” exception to solicitor-client privilege.

Trump is heard discussing what he says is a “highly confidential” “plan of attack” that is “still secret”.

Indictment, United States v. Trump: Saluting the writer, editor and his two staffers, TRUMP said: Look what I found was [the Senior Military Officials] plan of attack, read it and just show…it’s interesting. Later in the interview, TRUMP engaged in the following exchange:

Trump: Well, with [the Senior Military Official]uh, let me see that, I’ll show you an example. He said I wanted to attack [Country A]. Isn’t it amazing? I have a big stack of papers, this thing just happened. Look. It was him. They presented me with this, it’s unofficial, but they presented me with this. It was him. It was the Ministry of Defense and him.

Screenwriter: Wow.

Trump: We looked at a few. It was him. It wasn’t me who did it, it was him. All kinds of long stuff pages, look.

Employee: Mm.

Trump: Wait a minute, let’s see here.

Employee : [Laughter] Yeah.

Trump: I just found out, isn’t it amazing? That totally wins my case, you know.

Staff member: Mm-hm.

Trump: Except it’s like, highly confidential.

Employee: Yeah. [Laughter]

Asset: Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this. You attack, and —

***

Trump: By the way. Isn’t it amazing?

Employee: Yeah.

Trump: I was just thinking, because we were talking about it. And you know he said he wanted to attack [Country A]and what …

Employee: You did.

Trump: It was made by the military and given to me. Uh, I think we probably can, right?

Employee: I don’t know, well, we have to see. Yeah, gotta try

Trump: Declassify it.

Staff member: – find a – yeah.

Trump: As president, I could have declassified it.

Employee: Yeah. [Laughter]

Trump: Now I can’t, you know, but it’s still a secret

Employee: Yeah. [Laughter] Now we have a problem.

Trump: Isn’t that interesting?

The Fox News interview

On his “Special Report with Bret Baier” show, the Fox News host asked the president why he had “highly sensitive national security defense documents like the war plans for a strike on Iran.”

Specifically, Baier asked Trump about the audio transcript of the July 2021 meeting.

Baier: But according to the indictment, you were here in Bedminster on July 21, 2021, after you were no longer president, and you were recorded saying you had a document detailing a plan to attack another country that was prepared by the US military for you when you were president. Iran’s plan of attack. You remember it?

Trump: Ready?

Baier: You’ve been saved.

Trump: It was not a document.

Bayer: Alright.

Trump: I had a lot of paper. I had copies of newspaper articles. I had copies of magazines. I had copies of everything.

Bayer: I know. It is precisely a quote. You are quoted on the tape saying the document was secret, adding that you could have declassified it while you were president, but I quote: “Now I can’t, you know, it’s still secret.” Highly confidential.”

And the indictment says, the tape and the testimony of the people in the room that you showed it to the people there that day. So you say on this tape.

Trump: I didn’t show it. He just says the opposite. … Bret, there was no document. It was a huge amount of papers and everything, talking about Iran and other things. And it may or may not have been delayed, but it wasn’t a document. I didn’t have a document to speak of. There was nothing to downgrade. These were newspaper articles, magazines and articles.

Baier: I’m just saying what the indictment says.

Trump later told Baier, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Milley document.”

“The Chief of the Chief”

Meadows’ book is a memoir of his time as Trump’s chief of staff. In the book’s prologue, Meadows criticizes Milley – who is described as one of many “aggrieved former officials” – and includes the version of events Trump described at the recorded meeting in July 2021.

“The Chief’s Chief”: In a New Yorker article, [Milley] is quoted as saying that President Trump was going to hit Iran as a way to maintain his grip on power as soon as he could – something that conveniently made him a hero for liberals and Trump haters alike everywhere, just in time for him to hit the speaking circuit with the Generals [James] Mattis, [H.R.] McMaster, [Stanley] McChrystal, and the rest of the McLosers who discovered there was money to be made by getting rid of President Trump in public.

The president remembers a four-page report typed up by Mark Milley himself. It contained the general’s own plan to attack Iran, deploying massive numbers of troops, something he urged President Trump to do more than once during the presidency. President Trump has denied these requests each time.

Trump told Baier, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Milley document.” But the evidence presented in the indictment and the brief mention in Meadows’ book suggests otherwise.

