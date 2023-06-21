



World

Modi was due to visit Pakistan in 2019: Imran Khan

June 21, 2023 | 7:48 p.m. 2 min read

Khan was ousted as Pakistan’s prime minister in April 2022

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, has claimed that India will announce a “road map” for the Kashmir issue, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit Islamabad in 2019. In an interview with Atlantic Council, Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said the two countries were working on a peace proposal, which was also supported by the Pakistani military.

Pakistan planned to normalize trade in 2019

Prior to Modi’s planned visit to Islamabad, Pakistan reportedly intended to normalize trade with India. However, in the interview, Khan did not provide an explanation for withdrawing from this step, despite successfully de-escalating a military standoff in 2019. “I don’t remember the trade talks,” he said. he declares. Notably, during this period, India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting Khan to respond by closing trade borders.

Bajwa said army not equipped for war with India: Khan

Attacking former Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Khan said Bajwa had “often” told him the army was not equipped or prepared for a war with India. Of note, Khan has cut ties with Bajwa since being ousted as prime minister in 2022 after the military stopped supporting his government. Last month, members of the PTI vandalized military installations during protests after Khan’s arrest.

Bajwa planned to relaunch the ceasefire on LoC: Khan

Asked about the Bajwa peace plan, Khan said it included reviving the Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire, which he saw as a lost opportunity to establish long-term peace with India. “I tried everything, but I ran into this brick wall…And I realized it was something to do with the [RSS and BJP] mentality where they took advantage of the hostility with Pakistan. That’s all.”

India and Pakistan reinstated ceasefire in 2021

According to the Hindustan Times, there was no immediate word from the Indian side on Khan’s latest remarks. The Foreign Ministry has always linked the issue of dialogue between the two countries to the end of Pakistan’s support for cross-border terrorism. However, following confidential discussions between security officials, India and Pakistan reinstated the 2003 Line of Control ceasefire in February 2021.

