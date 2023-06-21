Jokowi: COVID-19 pandemic status revoked, we enter endemic





President Joko Widodo delivers a speech at the Ecosperity Week 2023 forum in Singapore, Wednesday (7/6/2023). Photo: Edgar Su/REUTERS President Joko Widodo finally announced the revocation of COVID-19 pandemic status. Today, Indonesia is entering an endemic period. “After more than three years, we are fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic together, since today, Wednesday June 21, 2023, the government decided to revoke the pandemic status and we are entering an endemic period,” Jokowi said. via YouTube Presidential Secretariat, Wednesday (6/21). Jokowi said this decision was made based on various considerations. Among them are the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 which are close to zero and an antibody survey, 99% of the public already have COVID antibodies. “Nevertheless, I ask the public to remain cautious and continue to practice a healthy and clean lifestyle,” – Jokowi. “The government hopes that the national economy will get better and improve the quality of people’s social life,” he concluded. COVID-19 is becoming a common disease Residents wearing face masks walk through a mural containing a warning message for the spread of Corona virus in Tebet area, Jakarta. Photo: Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/REUTERS Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy said if Covid-19 becomes endemic, then manipulation will look like an ordinary disease. “It is called endemic, the disease is still there but it is no longer epidemic. Because it will be treated like other infectious diseases like tuberculosis, mainly diseases related to bacteria, viruses and fungi which usually become infections,” Muhadjir told the Rectorate. Building, Universitas Brawijawaya, on Saturday (21/5). Including funding and the treatment regimen for Covid-19 patients will undergo changes. According to the Coordinating Minister of PMK, funding for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, which until now was directly supported by the government, will be transferred to BPJS Kesehatan. Later, the treatment of Covid-19 with BPJS will also be carried out according to the class of belonging. “If later it is declared endemic, it will automatically become an ordinary infectious disease. Because infectious diseases are common, handling is also normal. Including later costs will be diverted, which until now have been directly subsidized by the government later to be diverted to the BPJS,” he explained.

