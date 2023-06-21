Judge sets trial date for Donald Trump classified documents – NBC 6 South Florida





A federal judge in Florida has scheduled the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump for his alleged unlawful withholding of classified government documents to begin August 14. But legal experts do not expect the trial to start so soon. Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was indicted this month on more than three dozen criminal charges related to keeping hundreds of classified records after leaving the White House in January 2021.

A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday scheduled former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial for his alleged unlawful withholding of classified government documents to begin Aug. 14.

But experts don’t expect the trial to start that soon, given the time needed to resolve complex legal issues before a jury can hear testimony and be presented with evidence.

Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was indicted earlier this month on more than three dozen criminal charges related to keeping hundreds of classified records after leaving the White House in January 2021.

The 77-year-old pleaded not guilty in the case.

In Tuesday’s order, Judge Aileen Cannon instructed prosecutors and attorneys for Trump’s Justice Department to file all pretrial motions by July 24. Cannon also ordered that all hearings in the case, including the trial, will be held in the US District Court in Fort Pierce, Florida.

The case against Trump is unfolding in the Southern District of Florida, known for its so-called “rocket record,” a reference to judges scheduling and pushing for trials to begin quickly compared to other federal jurisdictions.

DOJ

The DOJ indictment includes photos of classified documents found at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence.

In complex cases, however, it is common for prosecutors and defense attorneys to agree to ask a judge to delay a trial to give them time to prepare their cases and settle disputes over evidence that may be presented to the court. jurors.

Tim Parlatore, a former attorney for Trump in the case, told Axios last week, “I didn’t expect this case to go to trial in a year.”

“I can foresee quite substantial motions to dismiss” the indictment, Parlatore told this outlet. “I could also see them go through multiple discovery motions, and there will be fights over disclosure. I think each round of motions is going to take three months.”

On Monday, a federal magistrate issued an order barring Trump’s defense attorneys from disclosing to the media or the public any evidence they obtain from prosecutors in the case.

In a Monday interview with Fox News, Trump excused his failure to return government records sought for months by officials, saying he had to go through boxes containing those documents to remove his belongings.

“Before I send boxes, I have to get all my stuff out. Those boxes were littered with all kinds of stuff,” Trump said in that interview.

“I was very busy, as you kind of saw,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/florida-federal-judge-schedules-date-for-trumps-classified-documents-trial/3056850/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos