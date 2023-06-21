War was never an option for India, Pakistan; should solve problems through dialogue: Imran Khan





NNA | Updated: Jun 21, 2023 10:49 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan]Jun 21 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said war is never an option for India, Pakistan and both should solve problems through dialogue. two civilized countries. We should solve our problems through dialogue. And if we can’t resolve them through dialogue, we keep talking. But war is never an option,” the PTI chief said in an interview with Wajahat S. Khan of the Atlantic Council. .The Atlantic Council is an American international affairs think tank.Meanwhile, author and human rights activist from Mirpur in Pakistani-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Amjad Ayub Mirza, has recently wrote that Pakistan continues to send terrorists who are aided by the Pakistani military establishment to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir.

This is not new as Indian armed forces as well as border security forces have been fighting Pakistan-based infiltration since 1947, Mirza writes in a recent article. On October 22, 1947, in the early morning, just before dawn on the Pir Panjal mountains, the roar of heavy military trucks carrying tribal mercenaries under the command of Pakistani military officers heading towards Muzaffarabad, he wrote . wrote, adding that taking advantage of the element of surprise, the invaders quickly captured Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Uri and Baramulla. On October 26, 1947, the Maharaja signed the Instrument of Accession and the next day Indian troops started arriving at Srinagar airport. All the commercial airliners flying in India at the time were mobilized to transport the Indian army to the Himalayan battlefield. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/war-never-an-option-for-india-pakistan-should-solve-issues-through-dialogue-imran-khan20230621224941 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos