Did Rishi Sunak take honesty lessons from Boris Johnson? | Jean Crace
IIt was just after Rishi Sunak had answered Stephen Flynn’s first question that the speaker intervened. The SNP leader at Westminster had simply wondered whether some of the Prime Minister’s promises to fix the economy showed he had taken lessons in honesty from Boris Johnson. It was too much for Lindsay Hoyle. He urged MPs to be more careful in their use of language. People were likely to think Flynn was accusing the Prime Minister of deliberately misleading Parliament.
So there we had it. A new precedent. No one can now compare another MP to Boris Johnson because to do so is to accuse him of lying. Spare a thought for Jacob Rees-Mogg. Or Jake Berry. Now officially banned from being mentioned in the same breath as their hero. Now, doing a Johnson is officially translated in Hansard as habitually telling lies.
This will then be Johnson’s legacy. Not Brexit. Although no one, especially the current cabinet, wants to talk about Brexit these days. Everyone knows it was a complete disaster and wants to distance themselves from it. Especially Sunak himself, who only a few years ago had been one of its main defenders. How quickly he forgets. No, all Johnson will be remembered for is as a prime minister who was suspended for failing to tell the truth. poetic justice.
Still, we should have, I guess, been thankful that Rish! appeared for Premiers’ Questions. On Monday, he had invented a number of subsequent undertakings to avoid having to abstain in person during the vote on the report of the privileges committee. According to its spokesperson Rish! is increasingly unable to speak for himself, he had stayed away because he did not want to influence anyone or anything.
You live and learn. I thought one of the main functions of any prime minister was to influence people. Maybe Sunak is haughty enough to try a new kind of politics. The one where he will preface any speech he gives with a plea for people to think twice before believing a word he says. Because most of what he will promise is almost certainly a Johnson. Although, come to think of it, the public is probably way ahead of the Prime Minister on this anyway. Many of us have learned the hard way that most of what he says comes with a health warning.
Even Rish’s backbenchers need to reevaluate their own leader. They had been promised at least someone vaguely competent. Someone who could just about manage to dress himself and could almost speak in meaningful sentences. Only, it turns out that they were very disappointed. Sunak hasn’t proven to be a noticeable improvement over any of its predecessors, and its AI software is even worse than Theresa Mays. I deliver the things that people want to do, he says.
Except he isn’t. Things are going from bad to worse. Inflation is stubbornly high, mortgages are becoming unaffordable, people are broke and still waiting for the promise of an honest, honest and responsible government. The faces of his own MPs speak volumes. They are morose, almost silent. Lost in their own despair. Think about possible career developments after the next elections. And these are just a few who bother to show up. From week to week, there are more and more empty seats on the Conservative benches.
Predictably, it was yet another slam dunk victory for Keir Starmer. He gives the impression of a man having fun. A man who now allows himself to believe that he will be the next Prime Minister. A man who is not afraid to do whatever it takes to gain power. Although that increasingly means simply pointing out the obvious. For example, you promised to halve inflation. And what are you going to do about mortgages?
Rish! actually had no answer to anything. On inflation, it just got a little fuzzy. Oh that? It’s a global problem. But you can’t have it both ways. You can’t take credit for bringing it down if and when it happens if you don’t say anything to do with me, guv when it stays high. It’s a binary problem that even Sunak’s limited artificial stupidity should be able to cope with.
As for the mortgages, he wasn’t exactly going to do anything. Let’s just hope something worked out in the end. It wasn’t his fault that people had borrowed more than they could afford. Maybe they could downsize or something. He looked desperately behind him for inspiration from Jeremy Hunt. Which just looked empty. And a little guilty. Jeremy really knows nothing about economics. Or the math. His first act as chancellor was to buy a copy of Quantitive Easing for Dummies. It is a concern. A Chancellor who knows less about economics than I do.
Starmer found time to do some digging on absenteeism, looking at California interest rates, not that Sunak actually had a mortgage; he could buy an entire village for cash and his penchant for helicopter travel. Rish! looked shaken. Chippy. Sudden. He can launch personal attacks but he cannot take them. He likes to be treated like a prince. All he could do was insist that Labor was ruining the country. He didn’t quite understand how it works. Or maybe he’s 18 months ahead of us and thinks Labor is in power.
There was no respite from Labor backbenchers. Meg Hillier wondered if it was right for those who break the rules to become decision makers. Sunak pleaded Pontius Pilate. He had merely waved Johnson’s honors. Shameless. Regardless that they were written by a discredited liar. Kevin Brennan asked what Sunak would call a prime minister too scared to vote against Johnson. We deliver Rish wittered. He is not. He really isn’t. Shaken again, he went to admit that the Conservatives’ promises on hospitals were not going to be kept.
Sunak ran for the exit. Desperate to run away. Even he can see how this one unfolds. It had been tempting at first to think that his poor performance at PMQs was one-off. He was going to get better. But he won’t. Because he can’t. He really isn’t very good at being prime minister. And the economy isn’t going to improve anytime soon. Things will only get worse. And he and the Tories are stuck with him. It’s hard to say who likes it the least.
