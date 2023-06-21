Blinken meets new Turkish Foreign Minister and calls for support for Swedish NATO bid





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday encouraged Turkey to support Sweden’s bid for NATO membership. Blinken was meeting the new Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan. Turkey opposed Sweden’s offer to join the Western military alliance because of the security concerns it mentioned. Current NATO members hope Sweden will join in time for a mid-July summit in Vilnius. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Blinken met Fidan on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Summit in London. Blinken stressed the importance of NATO unity at a critical time when Russia invaded Ukraine. Blinken praised Ankara’s support for Kyiv and its work on the grain deal that allows Ukrainian food grain exports from Black Sea ports. The secretary of state urged Turkey last month to immediately finalize Sweden’s membership in the bloc. Sweden and Finland reversed their decades-old policy of non-alignment last year and applied for NATO membership after Russia invaded Ukraine. Watch | UK unveils $3bn support for Ukraine’s reconstruction Finland joined NATO in April but Turkey continues to block Sweden’s membership. Just last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sweden should not wait for the green light from Ankara at the Vilnius summit unless it prevents anti-Turkish protests in Stockholm. Turkey says Sweden harbors members of militant groups it considers terrorists. Sweden recently introduced a new law to make it harder to fund or support terrorist groups. On Wednesday, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said Turkey’s parliament should start ratifying Sweden’s candidacy because Stockholm has now fulfilled its obligations under an agreement with Ankara. Blinken and Fidan were in London to attend the Ukraine conference where the allies were to pledge billions of dollars in economic aid and reconstruction. Fidan said he was there to demonstrate Turkey’s support for Ukraine. “The truth is that we may not agree on every issue, but our longstanding alliance in NATO and other platforms compels us to continue working together,” Fidan said in a statement. video released by the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Turkey’s former intelligence chief Fidan was appointed by Erdogan this month following his May election victory. American bombers in Sweden On Wednesday, US bombers landed in Sweden for the first time for a training exercise. Two US B-1B Lancers landed at Lulea-Kallax Airport in northern Sweden on Monday (June 19), the military said. “We are conducting a joint exercise, both air force and army, with the Bomber Task Force,” the air force spokeswoman told AFP. Louise Levin. She would not have provided information on the duration of the exercises. The military said in a statement that “for the first time in modern times, American bombers have landed in Sweden. “In these uncertain times and while awaiting NATO membership, it is important to have strong partners.” (With agency contributions) You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

