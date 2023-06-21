PM lands in Washington and will meet with Joe Biden





Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States: find all the live updates of the visit here. I

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday (June 21) after kicking off the second day of his visit to the United States by leading Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The event has achieved Guinness World Records for most nationalities attending any yoga event. After landing in Washington, the Indian and American national anthems were played at the Joint Andrews Air Force Base in Washington DC. In Washington, Modi is expected to take part in a briefing led by Donald Lu, the US State Department’s assistant secretary for South and Central Asia. He will also have private talks with US President Joe Biden and then participate in a private engagement with the President and First Lady. In case you missed it, watch the event here: Addressing the event, PM Modi said: “Yoga comes from India and it is a very old tradition. Yoga is free from copyrights, patents and free from royalty payments. Yoga is adaptable to your age, gender and level of fitness. Yoga is portable and is truly universal.” Meanwhile, on the issue of the United States raising alleged human rights abuses in India, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that President Joe Biden expected to raise concerns of ‘democratic backsliding’ but that he would not ‘admonish Modi’. on the subject. After arriving in the United States on Monday, Prime Minister Modi met with more than two dozen industry leaders and subjects including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs , academics and health sector experts. Here are the previews of the first day of his visit: Dignitaries PM Modi has met so far: After his arrival, Prime Minister Modi held talks with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, investor Ray Dalio, Lebanese-American essayist Nassim Nicholas Taleb, senior Bank official world Paul Romer and Indian-born singer Falu Shah.

Prime Minister Modi also participated in meetings with several prominent figures, including Jeff Smith, an accomplished author and researcher at Heritage’s Asian Studies Center, and Michael Froman, a former US trade representative and diplomat.

Furthermore, Modi met Peter Agre, a highly regarded American doctor and Nobel laureate, and also engaged with Chandrika Tandon, a renowned musical artist.

Daniel Russel, an esteemed former US diplomat, and Elbridge A Colby, a bureaucrat, also held talks with the Indian Prime Minister.. Indian and American national anthems played at Andrews Air Force Base After Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Washington, the Indian and American national anthems were played at the Joint Andrews Air Force Base in Washington DC. Prime Minister Modi lands in Washington Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Andrews Air Force Base Washington DC after departing from New York. Modi had led the Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters in New York. In Washington, Modi is expected to take part in a briefing led by Donald Lu, the US State Department’s assistant secretary for South and Central Asia. He will also have private talks with US President Joe Biden and then participate in a private engagement with the President and First Lady. American and Indian national flag displayed outside the Eisenhower Building The Indian tricolor and the US national flag were displayed side by side in Eisenhower’s Executive Office building ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington. The Eisenhower Building houses the executive offices of the U.S. President and Vice President, located adjacent to the West Wing of the White House. Modi leaves for private talks with Biden in Washington Following the World Yoga Day event at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Washington DC, where he is due to attend a briefing led by Donald Lu, Secretary US State Department Deputy for South and Central Asia. He will also arrange private talks with US President Joe Biden and then participate in a private engagement with the President and First Lady. load more Published:June 21, 2023, 4:04 PM IST

Published:June 21, 2023, 4:04 PM IST

